Make simple shifts for your kids

It’s almost August, which means it’s almost Kids Eat Right Month.

This nationwide campaign emphasizes the importance of healthy eating and active lifestyles for youth of all ages.

What better time to take an honest look at your family’s eating and physical activity habits and make positive, healthy changes.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends the following:

Shop smart. To encourage a healthy lifestyle, get your children involved in selecting the food that will appear at the breakfast, lunch and dinner table.

While getting shopping input works well with older children, consider adapting this recommendation for younger children.

In my house, I choose which food group I want my three-year-old to eat, and I give her a choice between two options within that food group. For example: Would you like yogurt or string cheese for your snack?

This encourages a balanced eating pattern, while giving my daughter a sense of control over her own food choices.