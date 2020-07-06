Make time to care for yourself

It’s not much different that most people and caring for their physical health. Most of us know that you need to drink more water, eat fewer calories and get more exercise, but something keeps us from doing what we know.

About a year ago, I learned that it was physically painful for me to sit still and do nothing. Relaxation of almost any form was uncomfortable at best but more like stabbing myself with a sharp object repeatedly.

I can hear some of you already. “That’s not right!” No kidding! The longer I was forced to sit and relax, the more I wanted to scream. I became moody and irritable. Downright cranky!

Seriously, I would invite you to ask any of my family. I don’t do “nothing” well. I was conditioned as a child to work. It’s what we did for fun on the farm.

So I bought the app, but am only doing the mindfulness meditation less than half the days of the week.

Next step for me was reading a book about mindfulness, but the book that I chose was “True You” by Michelle DeRusha. “Letting go of your false self to uncover the person God created.”