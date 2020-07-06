Make time to care for yourself
View Comments

Make time to care for yourself

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Every morning for the past year my phone has sent me a mindfulness reminder, but almost every morning I ignore it. The mornings that I do take the time for the ten minute meditation, I know it makes a difference.

Usually there is a little statement like “Life throws a lot at us. When we’re still we’re more likely to make a good catch.”

The app has meditations, music and sleep stories and short topics that help you clear your mind and focus. This morning the tranquil voice talked through persistence.

Today’s quote was “Dripping water hollows out stone, not through force, but through persistence. (Ovid)

When I started this practice it was about being present in the moment, focus and improving my mental health. Improving my writing and my prayer life. Listening and caring for myself.

It sounds so simple, but I can assure you that this is not easy for me. Just sitting in quiet for ten minutes feels more like a punishment rather than peaceful some days.

Another reason that I skip it most days. A lot of days I rush right into checking email or scrolling through Facebook after I see my reminder. Neither of which brings me peace and tranquility.

Instead I’m often headed down an hour worth of rabbit trails before I finally start with my work day. Again, it’s about focus for me. Taking time for self-care.

It’s not much different that most people and caring for their physical health. Most of us know that you need to drink more water, eat fewer calories and get more exercise, but something keeps us from doing what we know.

About a year ago, I learned that it was physically painful for me to sit still and do nothing. Relaxation of almost any form was uncomfortable at best but more like stabbing myself with a sharp object repeatedly.

I can hear some of you already. “That’s not right!” No kidding! The longer I was forced to sit and relax, the more I wanted to scream. I became moody and irritable. Downright cranky!

Seriously, I would invite you to ask any of my family. I don’t do “nothing” well. I was conditioned as a child to work. It’s what we did for fun on the farm.

So I bought the app, but am only doing the mindfulness meditation less than half the days of the week.

Next step for me was reading a book about mindfulness, but the book that I chose was “True You” by Michelle DeRusha. “Letting go of your false self to uncover the person God created.”

Her writing challenges our culture of busyness. DeRusha, an author from Lincoln, Nebraska, writes about intentionally pruning away the things in our life that keep us from experiencing rest and solitude.

In the introduction of the book, she writes about a Japanese gardening technique called “open center pruning.”

“The gardener cuts away not only dead branches and foliage, but also often a number of perfectly healthy branches that detract from the beauty inherent to the tree’s essential structure. The process of pruning open turns the tree inside out, so to speak, revealing the beautiful design inherent within it.”

That’s what I want for my life and for my relationships with my family, friends, but most of all with God.

It has been difficult for me to practice self-care and mindfulness during the pandemic, but I would invite you to be persistent.

“True self-care is not about bath salts and chocolate cake. It’s making a choice to build a life you don’t need to escape from.” (Briana Wiest)

Christina Lyons

Christina Lyons

 Rollins
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our God is not colorblind
Columnists

Our God is not colorblind

Friends, my heart is grieved. There’s already so much going on in our country, and we have recently witnessed the on-camera murder of George F…

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

  • Updated

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

The unruly eight
Columnists

The unruly eight

We have our cattle separated into two groups at the farm. There are 27 cow-calf pairs with a bull in the large southwest dam pasture. They are…

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

  • Updated

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Commentary: COVID curbs cruelty on the fair circuit
Columnists

Commentary: COVID curbs cruelty on the fair circuit

  • Updated

Right about now, the state and county fair season would normally be in full swing. For the elephants and camels who are forced to plod in endless circles; the tiger cubs torn from their mothers to be used as profitable photo props; and the cows, rabbits, chickens and other animals hauled around for 4-H and other "ag" displays, the coronavirus crisis has been a welcome reprieve. From April ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News