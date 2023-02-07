Valentine’s day is approaching and it’s a great day to teach children about love and friendship. Most of the time we think as this day just to celebrate with a significant other or a group of friends. However, love can be celebrated with your family too! Here are some tips on fun, easy and caring ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Make a Heart with the Things you Love about your Children

For this activity you may make your own heart out of construction paper or print a heart from the computer. Once you have your heart, write your child’s name in the middle and around it, write some adjectives or a sentence of what you love about them. If you have more than once child, you can have them make a heart for each other. Feel free to do it with any family members you would like. Take a moment to sit down with your children and read what you wrote down. Have them pick a special place in the house to display the hearts.

Make a Special Valentine’s Breakfast

Create a space for the family to work together in creating a fun Valentine’s Day breakfast. To make it fun, use colors such as red and pink. You can have strawberry milk and add red food coloring to the pancake mix and eat Valentine pancakes! Also, you can add red food coloring to eggs, there are many options, and you can adjust to what your family loves to eat. Heart shaped cookie cutters are also a great idea, you can make heart shaped pancakes or waffles.

Cozy up and Read a Book about Love& Friendship

Select a book about Love & Friendship and read it together on the couch or during bedtime. Books have such great messages and lessons for children, it’s a great opportunity to expand on this and have a conversation. Here are some Valentine’s Day book recommendations: Little Blue Truck’s Valentine by Alice Schertle, The Invisible String by Patrice Karst and Valentine’s Day, Here I Come! By D.J. Steinberg. If you do not have these books, you can purchase them or make a trip to your local library.

Make Valentine’s Day Cards

If your child is at a day care or childcare center, you can have them make cards for all their classmates. Talk about friendship and kindness while you make the cards. To make the cards you can use construction paper, glue, glitter, ribbons or anything else you can think of. If your child is at home, have them make cards for siblings or other family members.

These are a few ideas of how to make Valentine’s Day fun while having conversations about love, friendship and kindness. If you have any questions or would like more ideas, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.