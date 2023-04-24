In my travels every week I have the opportunity to have wonderful and supporting conversations.

People ask me about my cows and calving season currently or how the new house is coming along. Some ask about my family or maybe how I like working for the newspaper.

Some people even comment on what I’ve written in a column or on a story that I had covered.

That was the case a few weeks ago when I had written about my disappointment in myself and in my performance in speaking to a group of women at a church gathering.

Several of the women in attendance emailed or made it a point to tell me that had not been their perception. One friend said “you are way too hard on yourself.” Others told me that my presentation was one of their favorite things from the retreat.

I’m not writing about this to brag. I’m telling my friends that many of you made a difference to me in telling me that I had done well. I had made a difference for a few people in that audience that afternoon.

That is one of the things that I love most about writing for the newspaper full-time. I have the opportunity to meet people who are making a difference every day. They are showing up to help others in their communities and making life a little easier for others around them.

Sometimes it’s intentional. Like the story of my friend’s father-in-law. The story was about a veteran who had spent his life helping other veterans. It was also about his community showing up for him and his family in a very difficult time.

Sometimes it’s accidental, in the line of duty of just being the right person for the job. The deputy who saved a dog from icy waters is a good example of this type of making a difference. A difference for the dog and the family.

Occasionally, I find stories of people who have spent their lives making a difference to everyone around them just in the way they live. I am privileged to know a lot of people like this. They have made a difference in my life by simply being the person they are every day.

One of these friends asks me every time I see him what I’ve done for myself today. It’s a small thing but to me it’s a great reminder that I need to take care of myself. None of us can fill someone else’s cup if ours is empty.

Sometimes it’s a phone call or someone who just sits with you while you fall apart and then lovingly helps you get back up. I have those friends too.

I guess what I’m saying is that I feel like my life has been so blessed during this season.

I get to do purposeful work every day. Yes, I work hard and sometimes more hours than any one person should, but I get to meet people and they trust me with their stories. I get to write about how they make a difference to the world around them.

I get to help people navigate difficult days sometimes.

On really great days I get to spend time in the outdoors caring for animals that God has given to me to be a steward.

I get to cook and do laundry for family members that make a difference to me.

I get to do a lot of amazing things because this is the path that God has given me.

How are you making a difference in your community? You are!