Making a house into a home

Anyone who has ever renovated a home or been involved in any type of long-term home improvement project will understand the deepest level of exhaustion ever experienced. Despite that overwhelming feeling of being tired all the time, it seems that transforming our house into a home is more than paint and drywall.

We’ve owned our project home in Harbine for two months now. When we started, I envisioned hiring skilled contractors for many of the larger jobs, but that was not done. My gifted husband has been able to complete most of the work alone.

We are learning new information and skills throughout the process.

We started by removing the few outdated fixtures in the house. One of removals was a 300-pound avocado green bathtub. It required a cart, but one man can move a bathtub to the back yard.

The wallpaper removal started soon after and continues to this day. There must be 14 acres of layered prints in several of the rooms. Below the multiple layers of outdated wallpaper, I have found more wallpaper, plaster walls or drywall in each of the rooms.

I’ve also learned that there are many options for removing paper that seems to be superglued to the wall. Hot water, fabric softener, paper tiger or what I finally found that works in this house is a powerful steamer. (It’s actually perfect for sinus congestion and soft skin too.)

My friend suggested that maybe I didn’t want to take it down because wallpaper is coming back into style. Nope, it’s coming down. Avocado green palm tree print is never going to be a thing.

You know what else I’ve learned in this process? My back, feet and every other part of my body aches after a few hours of steaming ugly prints off the wall.

But still, I can’t help but think about the women who lived in this home before I did. When they put up this paper, they must have thought it was beautiful. They were probably so proud of their choices and the work they were doing to update their home for their family.

When we purchased a laundry room vanity, I chose one that had a deep sink. “Why do we need such a deep basin,” my husband asked. Well, for filling calf bottles, of course.

Another piece of learning has occurred each time we have made a purchase on Facebook marketplace. Some of our deals – like our kitchen cabinets – was a really great experience. We’ve been able to purchase several other pieces that have kept us on budget.

However, some experiences were not as good. We refer to as “getting the bathtub vibe.” I messaged someone after seeing a good deal on a bathtub and shower surround. In hindsight, when she asked how she knew me, I probably shouldn’t have reminded her that I knew her in a different part of her life as her probation officer. I didn’t get my bathtub and have been completely ghosted since.

I’m starting to get the same vibe regarding some laminate flooring.

I was ecstatic when my husband installed a toilet and now, we have hot water and there is a working shower that he did with limited help.

This weekend we put our first coat of paint in the kitchen. I chose sage green as the color, but he refers to as army green.

Nevertheless, it was a project that we worked on as a family. We are renovating a house into a home.

“Home is where love resides, memories are created, friends and family belong, and laughter never ends.” (Unknown)