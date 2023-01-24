Manure education coming to a site near you

Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of nine Nebraska Extension workshops being held across the state this February and March. “The workshops will help livestock producers put to use the nutrient management planning requirements of Nebraska’s regulations and increase the economic value of manure,” said Leslie Johnson, UNL animal manure management coordinator.

Participants who attend the day-long (9 am – 4 pm) event will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. The initial land application training certification requires participation in the full. Attendance at the afternoon session will meet minimum needs for recertification, but participants who only need recertification may choose to attend the full event if they wish. Sessions will include an update on regulations and discussions on how to best use manure on your operation. Anyone is welcome regardless of whether you need certification. Crop farmers and livestock operations will learn useful information to apply to their operations.

Sessions will focus on what fields should be chosen to best utilize manure nutrients and other benefits. Each session will be highly participant-led with limited seating. Participants will be given a scenario and asked to determine priority ranking of each field within the scenario. This ranking will be done at the end of each activity focused on manure nutrients, transportation cost, soil health, water quality, as well as neighbors and odors. Regulations and record keeping pertaining to manure storage and application will also be addressed during each session.

Sessions include:

· February 15 – Norfolk

· February 22 – Lexington

· March 1 – Alliance

· March 7 – West Point

· March 14 – O’Neill

· March 21 – Beatrice

· March 28 – Columbus

Because of participation limits in each session, registration is required. If registration numbers exceed expectations, more sessions may be added. To ensure your attendance, register at water.unl.edu/lat. Cost of the sessions will be $75 per operation.

The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits. For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu.