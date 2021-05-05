Mark your calendars for the farmers market

Not only is buying locally an economic win for your community, but you benefit by getting to know your neighbors and eating fresher, healthier food. Win, win!

3. Farmers markets offer foods that align with a healthy eating pattern.

Guidelines for a healthy eating pattern recommend getting a variety of food from all five food groups. These food groups include fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy (or dairy alternatives). Visit different booths for seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as local grain, protein and dairy products so you can build a healthy plate.

Don’t forget, though, that a healthy relationship with food means enjoying treats. Whether they be sweet, salty or savory, these foods are especially delicious when you don’t have to prepare them yourself.

4. Farmers often have recommendations for preparing their products.

If you’re grabbing something fresh that requires preparation on your part, don’t be afraid to chat with the vendor. Ask questions and share ideas for best cooking methods and favorite recipes. These little inquiries can be extra helpful when buying a product with which you’re less familiar.

5. You can try a new fruit or vegetable!

Speaking of the more novel products one can find at a local market, be sure to approach each booth with a sense of adventure. They don’t say variety is the spice of life for no reason.

