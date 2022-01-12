Maybe we should resolve to eat more pizza

I’ve committed a culinary crime against pizza.

Whether you’re a so-thin-I-can-fold-it New York slice fan or a so-thick-I-need-a-fork Chicago deep dish fan, you’ll be appalled at what my 4-year-old thinks is pizza.

If you’re new to my corner of the writing world, just know I’ve written more than once about adventures with my choosy eater. Cecilia.

For being a Spiderman-loving, adventure seeker in all other areas of life, she knows how to keep her dietitian mom humble by being as timid as possible when it comes to food.

Here’s my culinary crime:

One time, I smashed the bottom half of a hamburger bun, topped it with shredded cheddar cheese, nuked it in the microwave and called it pizza.

Here’s my confession:

She loved it, so I’ve repeated this process over and over. I’ve even started making this “pizza” for my 18-month-old son.

The things we do for our children.

With this being National Pizza Week (January 9th-15th), I hope you find your own way to enjoy a slice because pizza in its true form is a flavor and nutrition wonder.

There aren’t many one-handed foods with ingredient options from every food group.

Pizza crust is a great source of energy. If you go with whole grain, you’re looking at a good source of fiber, too.

Tomato-based sauces pack a vitamin and mineral punch. Look for sauces with lower added sugars and sodium.

Cheese is a good source of calcium, and calcium plays all sorts of important roles in the body.

Most fun of all, you get to pick your toppings–the leaner the meat, the better. Don’t be afraid to add plenty of veggies (and fruit, if you’re a Hawaiian Pizza fan).

And finally, if you’re in a cooking rut but not in the mood for traditional pizza this week, give my Upside Down Pizza Casserole a try. It’s easy, affordable and delicious.

Upside Down Pizza Casserole (Adapted from food.unl.edu. Check them out for more great recipe inspiration!)

1 pound lean ground beef

1 Tbsp flour (This will keep your meat mixture thick. No leaky casseroles here!)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion salt

1 tsp pepper

2 Tbsp pesto (I keep a jar of this in the fridge at all times!)

2 Tbsp parmesan cheese, grated

1 (14-ounce) jar pizza sauce

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tube (8 biscuits) refrigerator biscuits

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F.

3. In a skillet over medium heat, add ground beef, flour, garlic powder, onion salt, pepper, pesto, and parmesan cheese. Cook mixture thoroughly.

4. Add pizza sauce to mixture. Continue cooking until mixture is heated through.

5. Spread mixture in a 7x11-inch baking dish (An 8x8-inch or 9x13-inch baking dish will work, too.). Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.

6. Place biscuits evenly on top. Bake for 30 minutes, uncovered.

7. Cover with foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until biscuits are cooked through.

8. Serve and enjoy! Makes 4-8 servings depending on individual preference.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or follow along with her blog @nourishingthegoodlife on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0