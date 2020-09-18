Memorials and estate giving

Our friend loaded up the cat and took him to the veterinarian who fixed up the cat, but in the process, had to amputate a leg. Now the cat needed a human, and the human needed the cat…someone or something to care about more than himself. It was a match made in heaven. The bond between the two benefitted both and was the underlying reason that the kind man designated his memorials to our animal welfare organization.

Other recent examples include a gentle lady who loved to feed stray cats in her area and another who had loved animals all her life and a man who had not had a pet for years but wanted to honor his special canine companion from many years before.

Other ways to leave bequests include designating a specific amount of cash, securities, or property or leaving a stated percentage of the donor’s estate.

Recently a retired teacher who had moved away from Beatrice remembered us in her will. She had spent many hours volunteering in the office of the old shelter when it first opened 20 years ago. She knew firsthand the needs of caring for so many animals, and her wish was to help do that in a most generous way.

If you would like to learn more about how you can leave a lasting memorial or bequest, contact your attorney for more information. Unfortunately, the work of caring for lost and homeless animals is never done. Please consider how you can continue to help so many wonderful creatures for many years to come. You will be their angel forever.

