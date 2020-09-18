Memorials and estate giving

In May the “new” Beatrice Animal Shelter celebrated its third anniversary at its location on the west edge of Beatrice. The building is beautiful and efficient and busy beyond belief.
Not only does the facility have the capacity to care for more animals than the old building, but it also has a conference room for meetings and special events, a visitor-friendly front office, grass runs for exercising the dogs, and an air-flow system that helps to prevent the spread of disease.
The opportunity to build such a nice building in a town of 12,500 came as a bit of a surprise. Although Board members and staff and volunteers always had big dreams about building a new shelter, it always seemed like something in the far-distant future. And then it happened.
Dream becomes reality
Two lovely sisters who had grown up on a farm in this area passed away within a couple years of each other. They never married, had no children, but always loved their precious dogs and cats and horses that were like friends and family to them. The sisters lived a rather reclusive life, but they always enjoyed the companionship of their four-legged friends.
When the sisters died, the Beatrice Humane Society was named as one of the beneficiaries of their large estate. The organization’s share was more than 360,000 dollars – an unbelievable amount for a non-profit that, at that time, struggled to pay bills and make payroll.
And one of the conditions of the bequest was that the money be used for capital improvements…like a building. After the initial shock, Board members realized that perhaps the dream of a new animal shelter was within the realm of possibility. The seed was planted and a plan was set in motion.
These two lovely ladies had never adopted an animal from the Beatrice Animal Shelter or even visited the facility. They never attended one of our fundraisers or fostered animals for us. But their thoughtful gift made the dream of a new building a reality. Their generosity made the difference.
Of course, not all memorials and bequests are as large as that of the two sisters, but each and every one is greatly appreciated and helps with the operational expenses of keeping the shelter’s doors open.
There are several ways that individuals can leave money to the care of the animals. Some do it by designating their memorials to the Beatrice Humane Society. By doing this, friends and family can include donations in their cards and notes.
Feline therapy
One such gentleman did so this past summer. He, like the sisters, was not a frequent visitor to the shelter, but he had a personal story that explains his decision. According to family and friends, his life was at a low point; it was difficult to accept compassion let alone give it. Then one day, a beat-up cat showed up at his door. It had obviously been in a fierce fight.
Our friend loaded up the cat and took him to the veterinarian who fixed up the cat, but in the process, had to amputate a leg. Now the cat needed a human, and the human needed the cat…someone or something to care about more than himself. It was a match made in heaven. The bond between the two benefitted both and was the underlying reason that the kind man designated his memorials to our animal welfare organization.
Other recent examples include a gentle lady who loved to feed stray cats in her area and another who had loved animals all her life and a man who had not had a pet for years but wanted to honor his special canine companion from many years before.
Other ways to leave bequests include designating a specific amount of cash, securities, or property or leaving a stated percentage of the donor’s estate.
Recently a retired teacher who had moved away from Beatrice remembered us in her will. She had spent many hours volunteering in the office of the old shelter when it first opened 20 years ago. She knew firsthand the needs of caring for so many animals, and her wish was to help do that in a most generous way.
If you would like to learn more about how you can leave a lasting memorial or bequest, contact your attorney for more information. Unfortunately, the work of caring for lost and homeless animals is never done. Please consider how you can continue to help so many wonderful creatures for many years to come. You will be their angel forever.
