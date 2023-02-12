Moving day is quickly approaching for our family. As we prepare to leave the home we have lived in for a little over 21 years, I find myself becoming a little sentimental. Not so much than I want to stay her, but still more emotional than I have been for a while.

My daughter was in the first grade when we moved from our starter house. We celebrated birthdays and endured slumber parties with many young girls in the pink bedroom.

We survived the tumultuous teenage years with only a few minor injuries to the doors and walls. We welcomed her home after basic training when she was 17 and sent her out to more military training and college. She returned for each holiday break until she bought a house of her own.

Our cozy little house is where I spent 10 weeks of bedrest before I was finally able to bring home our precious little boy almost 16 years ago.

It wasn’t long before he was puttering around the corner lot with his battery powered John Deere.

The dining room is where I was working when I heard his screams from the basement when he dropped a hand weight and practically severed the tip of his pinky finger. Hours later we returned home from the emergency room with his first stitches.

Luke has spent countless hours in the garage organizing his fishing equipment and learning skills that only his dad could teach him.

We’ve painted and repainted. The master bedroom has been yellow, red (that was the worst painting experience I have ever had) and now gray. The kids’ bedroom has been pink, purple, and now John Deere green and yellow. Our kitchen was wallpaper, yellow and burgundy and now a beautiful sage green with apples as the theme. The outside has been white and now gray. (Apparently, we lack imagination on the outside.)

Dave has had the same job since we moved into our house, but I have changed employers several times.

Our neighbors have been the most incredible people I’ve ever known mostly. Some have passed or moved, but others have become lifelong friends.

We’ve had a goldfish named “Bob” buried near the backdoor. It was one of Elyse’s first experiences with death.

Our family has shared our home with three dogs over the years we have lived in this house. Our Lab Retriever Mix, Lady, was adopted from the old animal shelter before they spayed pets. She gave us 10 puppies and some fun stories. I laid with her on the hardwood floor her last night with us because she had never left me when I was in pain, and I wanted to honor her with the same respect.

Our crazy old lady Beagle, Mickey, was adopted from a friend. Every day with her was an adventure. I stood beside her in the vet clinic as she took her last breaths.

Now our silly puppy, Buddy, who is an Australian Shepard and Lab mix. Without a doubt, I had no idea what I was approving when I agreed to a puppy just three years ago.

We’ve celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and graduations. We’ve laughed, cried and we’ve mourned losses and continue to grieve what could have been, but never was or will be.

If the walls could talk, they would say our family has experienced every emotion within this home and they would be right. This house has held many hopes, dreams and forever memories.

Our home is full of treasures that we can’t pack in a box but will forever cherish.