Must-haves for pasture and hay

Do you own or rent pasture or grass hay ground? If so, we have four Extension publications that I think you should own a copy of, whether in print or as a digital version (pdf). One of my key roles as an extension educator is teaching, and like any good teacher, a textbook is a fundamental part of teaching. Textbooks are also a good long-term reference to refresh our memories as learners.

At the top of my list is the 2021 Extension Circular 130: Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska. This is an over 300-page annual publication, so you can get an updated version each year. There are several sections that you will find useful including weed control in non-crop areas, noxious weeds, and troublesome weeds and woody plants, and grazing restrictions for pasture and range herbicides. A 2021 digital copy is $15 or print copy is $25, both can be purchased online (additional tax and postage applies). Additionally, we still have some printed copies in stock at the Saline, Jefferson, or Gage County Extension office.