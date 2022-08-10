My budget-friendly approach to health

Being an adult is a lot of things, but the word that comes to mind lately is: expensive.

I’m feeling the financial squeeze like everyone else. This got me thinking about the ways I prioritize health by embracing foods, drinks, and cooking methods that tend to get a bad rap. People often write these things off as unhealthy, or at the very least unfancy, and therefore unworthy of being touted for their health benefits.

As a dietitian, I know better. The vast majority of the time, foods are not more expensive because they are better for your health. They’re more expensive because they either cost more to produce or they cost more to advertise.

Here’s how I support my health without breaking the bank:

-Store brands: I’m not a couponer. Instead, I often choose the store brand over the more expensive name brand item for my kitchen staples–things like condiments, spices, canned goods, and frozen produce. While I prefer the name brand version for certain things–like the snack crackers I buy–trial and error has shown me that most store brands are of comparable quality to their name brand counterparts. Because they don’t require big product development or advertising budgets, store brands are 30% less expensive on average–that’s a savings I can get behind.

-Vegetable and canola oils: Because the majority of my cooking doesn’t go much above medium heat when I’m sautéing in oil, I feel perfectly good buying the less expensive vegetable or canola oils when I need to stock up. Olive oil often gets credit for being the healthiest of the oils, but these other ones offer the same amount of calories, are just as low in unhealthy fats and just as high in healthy fats. So, when I’m looking for a less expensive oil, I grab vegetable or canola off the shelf and feel great about the health benefits of each.

-Frozen fruits and vegetables: I’ve written entire articles about this in the past, but it can’t be overstated how great of a resource frozen fruits and vegetables are to busy households on a budget. They are packaged at peak quality, maintaining their nutritional value, and if I stick to ones without added sugars or sauces, I’m getting products that are just as healthy as their fresh versions. Bonus: I don’t need to worry about these items going bad before I have a chance to eat them.

-Canned fruits, vegetables and beans: Like with frozen, the only thing I’m looking for here is a product that’s packed in its own juices and lower in sodium. I sometimes also rinse canned items before use to get rid of excess sodium–when I have the time and energy to do so. Being a Midwesterner, I also capitalize on the stretch in my food dollar by adding canned vegetables and beans to our favorite casseroles and one-pot dinners. This adds volume to any meal, without requiring me to add more protein–often the most expensive ingredient in a dish.

-Microwaving: While I do own my share of “fancy” appliances, I harbor no ill feelings toward my handy dandy microwave. As long as I’m using a microwave safe dish, I feel confident knowing this appliance will help me make a healthy dinner fast–with the bonus of not heating up my house during months when I’m also trying to watch my energy bill. It’s helped me do things like safely thaw that chicken breast I forgot to take out the freezer, cook an egg for my toddler to enjoy and heat up frozen peas for a healthy side dish.

-Tap water: Last but not least, walking into any convenience store or grocery store would have me believing hydration needs to be complicated. Not true. Whenever I’m looking to save a couple bucks, I stick to tap water and feel great about its ability to hydrate me effectively. Not only is it good-for-you H2O, it also has its own naturally occurring combo of essential minerals (ie electrolytes). Move over sports drinks.