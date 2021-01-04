My filter is broken

Yesterday we bought a new filter for our drinking water. My husband remarked that at least we would have one filter in the house that worked. He was jokingly referring to the fact that since COVID-19 and my ongoing brain fog, the filter on what comes out of my mouth seems to be broken.

To be honest, I’m not all that concerned if that part of my brain doesn’t work anymore. Afterall, my spelling or taste haven’t returned either. Aside from the headaches and the inability to communicate my thoughts occasionally, the brain fog hasn’t been the worst part of COVID.

Actually, maybe it was time that I examined my priorities and make some shifts. I ran across the following while I was absent mindedly scrolling through Pinterest.

“As you are shifting, you will begin to realize that you are not the same person you used to be. The things you used to tolerate have become intolerable. When you once remained quiet, you are now speaking your truth. Where you once battled and argued, you are now choosing to remain silent. You are beginning to understand the value of your voice and there are some situations that no longer deserve your time, energy and focus.” (Unknown)