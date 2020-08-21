National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and purebred. According to the website, the mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe, and bring comfort.

“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted,” says Colleen Paige, founder of National Dog Day. “They’re unwanted because no one realized how to properly care for the demands of the breed. Or they were bought as a gift for a child that didn’t keep their promises about caring for the dog…unwanted because they shed too much…unwanted because they bark too much. Unwanted simply because someone changed their mind.”

How To help

National Dog Day organizers have suggestions on their website (www.nationaldogday.com) for ways you can observe the special occasion. Ideas include donating supplies to your local shelter such as the Beatrice Animal Shelter, adopting a shelter dog or volunteering at a shelter, teaching your dog a new trick, brushing your dog, safety checking your home to make sure there are no hidden hazards for your pup, walking the dog of an elderly neighbor, and spending extra time with your own dogs.