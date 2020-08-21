These last hot, sultry days of the season are sometimes referred to as “the dog days of summer.”
Historically, it’s the period following the rising of the star system Sirius which in Greek astrology was associated with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck. Wow! That’s a lot to deal with.
The term “dog days” implies that it’s the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s those days that make us long for the crisp, cool autumn days ahead. But not quite yet. It’s safe to say that we are experiencing some of those dog days now.
“Dog days” takes on a negative connotation which doesn’t seem quite fair to our faithful canine companions. After all, where would we humans be without the unconditional love of our dogs who want nothing more than to be with us and to share their lives with us?
National Dog Day
Now, in the midst of the waning days of summer, we have an opportunity to celebrate our relationship with dogs. August 26th has been designated National Dog Day, and it’s a chance to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption.
The special day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige, who is also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, and National Cat Day.
National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and purebred. According to the website, the mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe, and bring comfort.
“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted,” says Colleen Paige, founder of National Dog Day. “They’re unwanted because no one realized how to properly care for the demands of the breed. Or they were bought as a gift for a child that didn’t keep their promises about caring for the dog…unwanted because they shed too much…unwanted because they bark too much. Unwanted simply because someone changed their mind.”
How To help
National Dog Day organizers have suggestions on their website (www.nationaldogday.com) for ways you can observe the special occasion. Ideas include donating supplies to your local shelter such as the Beatrice Animal Shelter, adopting a shelter dog or volunteering at a shelter, teaching your dog a new trick, brushing your dog, safety checking your home to make sure there are no hidden hazards for your pup, walking the dog of an elderly neighbor, and spending extra time with your own dogs.
National Dog Day is one more reminder of how precious the bond is with our dogs. Dogs are amazing, courageous, and sensitive and deserve compassion and respect. Please consider how you can honor your canine companions on August 26th and every day.
A mighty warrior
Cats probably won’t want to have much to do with National Dog Day, but I do have a feline “happy tail” story to share with you. Last week a severely injured adult cat was brought into the Beatrice Animal Shelter. The young male had a major neck wound that was alarmingly serious.
Thanks to the skilled care of the shelter’s vet, “Gimli” made it through surgery and is recuperating at the shelter. Gimli, as you may know, is the name of a well-respected dwarf warrior who was a member of the literary “Fellowship of the Ring”. And our furry feline friend is a mighty might in his own right.
He is now back at the shelter and is recovering beautifully. Reports are that he is eating and playing and frisky as can be. Gimli has been neutered and will be up for adoption in the not-too-distant future. You just might want to consider meeting this mighty warrior!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!