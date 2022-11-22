I encourage farmers in Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties to attend the upcoming regional Nebraska Extension event for them, the Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo in Wahoo on Thursday, Dec. 15. The expo, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m., will be in the Gayle Hatton Pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The event opens with coffee, doughnuts, and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Speakers start at 9:10 a.m. This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization, and private industry. There is no registration fee to attend.

“Tricks & Tools to Survive Drought, War, Inflation and Long Tails” will be presented by Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing & Management LLC. Brugler will cover market drivers that corn and soybean farmers are faced with heading into 2023. In two one-hour sessions, Alan will bring you up to speed on the challenges that inflation, drought, and the Russia/Ukraine war are presenting. He’ll also introduce you to the “short crop, long tail” price pattern and how it might play out. You’ll learn how to recognize when a Black Swan exception to the rules is happening, and which of the more than 30 marketing tools available to the average corn or soybean farmer are most appropriate. In between Alan’s talks, farmers will be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer, and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 9:45 a.m.

After an update from the Nebraska Soybean Board and the Nebraska Soybean Association and the complimentary noon meal, Allan Vyhnalek, Nebraska Extension Educator, Farm and Ranch Transition and Succession, will present “Farm Transition or Succession, There is a Difference!”. During this talk, Allan will explain the differences and offer his current thoughts on how to plan for either outcome.

To wrap up the day, Bob Wright, Nebraska Extension Entomologist, will present “Soybean Stem Borer: Does it Pay to Treat for This Insect?”. Soybean stem borers are becoming more widespread in Nebraska soybeans. During his talk, Bob will cover what past research tells us about using insecticides as a management practice.

The sponsors request that each participant bring one or more cans of nonperishable food that will be donated to the local food pantry. Registration is available the day of the expo at the door. For more information about the program or exhibitor information, call my colleague Aaron Nygren at 402-624-8030 or e-mail anygren2@unl.edu.

There is more information online at https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraskasoyexpo. For inquiries about other agronomic resources and programs from Nebraska Extension, contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.