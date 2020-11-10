New extension educator introduced to area

Hi, I am Nathan Mueller the new Cropping Systems Educator with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension for Gage, Jefferson, and Saline counties. In my first column, I want to introduce myself and explain my position with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Extension. If you know Paul Hay or Randy Pryor, retired extension educators, my current position is similar, but not the same.

A little bit about myself first. I grew up on the family dairy farm in Washington County and attended Logan View High School in Dodge County near Hooper. I graduated with an agronomy major from UNL back in 2005. My wife, Ashley (Hejny) Mueller, and I met at college through the UNL Greek System (sorority/fraternity). Ashley grew up in Geneva and has family ties in local communities including Pleasant Dale, Milford and Wilber. Ashley and I took turns working and pursuing advanced degrees. After completing my Master’s degree in Agronomy at UNL, we moved to Lafayette, Indiana, where Ashley completed her Master’s degree in Ag Education. Ashley serves as the Nebraska Extension Disaster Education Coordinator located on UNL’s East Campus, and she is currently working on her Ph.D. While in Indiana, I worked for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Division as a Resource Specialist Team Leader. In that position, I served 11 counties in northwest Indiana working with producers on designing soil conservation practices in cooperation with USDA-NRCS.