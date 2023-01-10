 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Year’s resolutions for children

The new year has started and with that people have many goals they want to achieve. A new year is a time to reflect on past goals you achieved or that you are still working on. Mostly it’s adults who create a list with their intentions for the year, however children can do it as well. The following are some tips on how to help your children set goals for themselves.

Make sure the goals are attainable

When helping your child create goals they want to achieve, you need to make sure it’s something they can do on their own. The goals must align with their age and skills. For example, a six-year-old to want to learn how to ride a bike is attainable. Another example would be, an eight-year-old that would like to read more books.

Less is more

Sometimes as adults we have high expectations and set to many goals that make it hard to achieve every single one of them. For children, it can also be frustrating if they have too many. It’s important to know your child’s age and capabilities, it would be ideal to set 3-5 goals so it will be more realistic for them to follow through.

Take your time

Young children do not have the concept of time as adults do. For a young child to be told in January that they will complete their goal by March can be confusing. It’s important that there is flexibility for your child. They should not feel rushed or pressured by a certain date, try to accomplish the goals by the end of the year.

How to create goals?

Young children are visual, if your child’s age ranges from 4-12, I recommend using a picture chart. For example, let’s say the 3 goals are to learn how to ride a bike, learn how to swim and read more books. You may create a chart on word with pictures related to those goals or you may print the images and glue them to a white piece of paper or a notebook your child likes. You can have your child decorate their chart with stickers or crayons. Each time they complete their goal, they can put a sticker or a check mark. It would be more meaningful if you did it together. Sit down with your child and discuss each of your goals for the new year. Talk about the little things you will start doing to reach them.

These are a few ideas of how to help your child with new year’s resolutions. If you have any questions or would like more ideas, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.

Ingrid Lindal

Ingrid Lindal
