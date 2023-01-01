New year's resolutions

As I scrolled through my newsfeed on Facebook on New Year’s Eve I saw so many of my friends were making wonderful resolutions and posting thought provoking and inspirational quotes.

My evening was comprised of cold medicine and hot tea. I’m starting the year with the third cold and flu that I’ve acquired during the month of December. And since my birthday falls on the 2nd day of January, I’m also starting another trip around the sun with a monumental head cold.

My adult daughter told me she had a friend that gets sick every time they have a poor night of sleep. Well, that could be true of me too. I’ve had a few sleepless nights in December which started me thinking about my resolutions for 2023.

In December I finished my practicum hours for the Peer Support Specialist certification. When I started the course in July, I had no idea how much time it would involve or how much it would change my world.

Over and over, the instructors told us how important it was for us to practice self-care. Maybe with a little self-care I wouldn’t be investing in Kleenex on a regular basis. It’s not the first time that I’ve been introduced to the concept, but I’ve always felt a little selfish when I take time to practice self-care.

A post on Facebook included the following suggestions in resolutions, but they seem to correlate with self-care also.

• Do things you love more often.

• Let go of people or situations that drain you.

• Sometimes you need to get uncomfortable, to get comfortable.

• Wherever your attention goes, your energy flows.

• If you change your mindset you will change your life.

(innergrowthreset)

I certainly understand how doing things that I love more often would be beneficial to my wellbeing. So what things would I do? Most of the things that I love doing involve work. Writing and farm chores are at the top of the list, but in the next year I’m planning to spend more time just on my new front porch enjoying the sunshine on my face.

I know without a doubt in my mind that letting go of toxic people and situations would be included in self-care and positive mental health. I can think of a few people and several situations. In considering this further, I know that those people and some of those situations contributed to my sleepless nights and therefore my current cold and flu diagnosis.

The remaining pieces are something that I’m going to continue to consider, but in doing more research on resolutions, I found other ideas that I want to put into practice.

“You spend most of your time being inside your own head. Make it a nice place to be.” (Unknown)

This seems to speak to me since I feel like I can overthink absolutely everything! So my resolution is to start by practicing an attitude of gratitude. I’ll continue by speaking to myself the way I would talk to a friend. I’ll try not to compare myself with others – it’s not fair to either of us.

I’m going to laugh more in 2023 because laughter is the best medicine.

In addition I’m going to adopt these ideas:

• Don’t just dream, do.

• Don’t just hear, listen.

• Don’t just talk, act.

• Don’t just tell, show.

• Don’t just exist, live. (Roy T. Bennet)

I will drink more water, eat healthier and more balanced meals, and exercise more often. In 2023 I’m living my best life.

“This year I will be stronger, braver, kinder and unstoppable. This year I will be fierce.” (Unknown)