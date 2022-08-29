Nitrates and livestock

Plant species and environmental conditions prior to harvest largely effects the amount of available nitrogen in the soil. Nitrate does not always have to be toxic. In ruminants, nitrates are converted to nitrites, then to ammonia, and potentially converted by bacteria to microbial protein. Nitrite in the toxic component during the breakdown of nitrate. Nitrite can be absorbed into the bloodstream where it changes hemoglobin to methemoglobin. Hemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to other tissues while methemoglobin is incapable of carrying oxygen.

Signs of nitrate toxicity

Physical signs on nitrate toxicity include difficult and rapid breathing, muscle tremors, low tolerance to exercise, incoordination, diarrhea, frequent urination, collapse, and death. Blood will be brownish in color due to the presence of methemoglobin. Blood vessels may also be dilated and can cause peripheral circulatory failure. With the presence of methemoglobin, abortions may occur due to lack of oxygen being carried to the fetus.

Weather and nitrates

Drought conditions don’t always cause high nitrate concentrations in plants. There is a major supply of nitrates in dry soil near the surface. During a drought, very little nitrates will be absorbed into the plant if there isn’t some moisture in the soil, however, if the plants survive the drought, the first rain will cause a rapid increase in nitrate absorption.

Frost, hail, and low temperatures can cause nitrate accumulation in the plant. Damaged leaves reduce the surface area, limiting the photosynthetic activity of the plant leading to nitrates being absorbed by roots and accumulating in the stem and stalk instead of converting to plant protein.

Harvest methods

An effective method to reduce nitrate content is to harvest as silage. The fermentation process can allow nitrates in forages to reduce by 40 to 60%. Harvest at or near the stage of maturity. Drought damaged crop should be harvest as close to maturity as possible as crops normally have lower nitrate levels at this stage. If these crops are being harvest as silage, raise the cutter head to selectively avoid the base of the stalk where the highest nitrate concentration is found.

Harvesting as green chop should be fed immediately after chopping to ensure the feed does not heat prior to feeding. Allowing the green chop to heat will significantly increase the nitrate concentration and become ten times more deadly to livestock.

Managing high nitrate feed

The risk of nitrate toxicity increases when high nitrate feeds are fed to hungry, unadapted cattle. High nitrate forages can be diluted with grains or other forages that are low in nitrates to reduce the risk of toxicity. Feeding grain in combination with high nitrate feeds helps reduce the risk of nitrate toxicity. Energy from the grain helps complete the conversion of nitrate to bacterial protein in the rumen. Nitrate content in the diet can be slowly increased. This will increase the total amount of nitrate that can be consumed daily without adverse effects.

How to test

When testing for nitrates, it is important to plan for the highest possible concentration of nitrates that could potentially be consumed by livestock. Collect samples from bales that are expected to be the highest in nitrate concentration. For example, areas of pasture that are prone to be dryer may contain more nitrates from drought stress. Shaded areas can lead to higher nitrate as well.

When testing silages, it’s important to take grab-samples from at least six areas of the feeding face of the pit or mound. Mix all samples taken and collect a sub-sample.

Collecting samples from grazed pastures becomes more difficult as the cattle are selective in the plants and plant parts they are consuming. Clip samples of each individual species in a forage sample to the lowest level that the animals will graze to get an idea of the highest nitrate concentration in the grazed pasture.

Freeze samples in an air-tight bag until sent for testing. Avoid shipping samples towards the end of the week.

Treatment

Always contact your veterinarian before feeding high nitrate diets to ensure the proper treatment is available as fatality can be rapid. If nitrate toxicity is suspected, remove the contaminated feed from the diet and feed a high-energy feed such as corn grain. Minimize handling of affected cattle to limit stress and oxygen needs.