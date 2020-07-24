No dessert event this year

Not only does the dessert event depend on the kindness of those who attend, but also on the generosity of businesses, merchants, and individuals who donate items for the live and silent auctions that are a highlight of the evening. In order to maximize the value of those donations, the board has decided to have an online auction tentatively scheduled for the middle of August.

Some of the larger items will be made available for online bids with a minimum bid required in most cases. Plans are still being finalized, and more details will be available in the near future. Information will be posted on the Beatrice Humane Society Facebook page and on the organization’s website. Stay tuned!

Kitten frenzy

Kitten season is still with us, and that means there are lots of adorable felines available for adoption. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society’s Facebook page to see an adorable photo of Stanley, Janet, Chrissy, and Larry. They are a couple months old and rank at the top of the cuteness scale.

And they are just a few of many that just might steal your heart. Kittens (under one year of age) are available for adoption for a 100-dollar fee that includes spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations including rabies, microchipping, and health tests such as heartworm and FIV.