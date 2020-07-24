No dessert event this year

Because of the unprecedented pandemic that is becoming our new normal, the Beatrice Humane Society Board of Directors has made the thoughtful decision to cancel the 2020 “Paws-itively Desserts and More” fundraiser.
This year’s event, “Paw-parazzi: Every Pet’s a Star”, was originally scheduled for March 20, but because of the COVID-19 virus, it was re-scheduled for July 31. The board was hopeful that things would have returned to normal by that time and all would be good. But that has not been the case.
Fabulous friends
This would have been the 18th annual dessert event. It is the Humane Society’s largest fundraising effort, and over the past few years has brought in between $35,000 - $40,000 that goes to the Beatrice Animal Shelter and the animals it serves. It is always a reminder of the many wonderful friends and supporters from our community and beyond who make the evening a great success.
This year we owe an extra-special thank you to sponsors who helped to underwrite expenses and to those supporters who purchased tickets to attend. After communicating with them and explaining the decision to cancel the event, all of them graciously agreed to allow the Humane Society to keep the donations. And for that we are so grateful.
Going-going-gone
Not only does the dessert event depend on the kindness of those who attend, but also on the generosity of businesses, merchants, and individuals who donate items for the live and silent auctions that are a highlight of the evening. In order to maximize the value of those donations, the board has decided to have an online auction tentatively scheduled for the middle of August.
Some of the larger items will be made available for online bids with a minimum bid required in most cases. Plans are still being finalized, and more details will be available in the near future. Information will be posted on the Beatrice Humane Society Facebook page and on the organization’s website. Stay tuned!
Kitten frenzy
Kitten season is still with us, and that means there are lots of adorable felines available for adoption. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society’s Facebook page to see an adorable photo of Stanley, Janet, Chrissy, and Larry. They are a couple months old and rank at the top of the cuteness scale.
And they are just a few of many that just might steal your heart. Kittens (under one year of age) are available for adoption for a 100-dollar fee that includes spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations including rabies, microchipping, and health tests such as heartworm and FIV.
You might even want to consider adopting two kittens who will love to keep you smiling as they play and romp and entertain you for hours at a time.
Microchip warning
This past week the shelter had a good news/bad news situation that will hopefully serve as an important reminder for pet-owners who have had their companion animals microchipped by someone other than staff at the Beatrice Animal Shelter.
A cute little stray dog was brought into the shelter. Good news…the furry friend was microchipped. Bad news…the owner information was not registered with the chip company. In other words, the chip was worthless in helping to get the pup home. Eventually, the dog and her family were reunited, but it took much longer without the updated microchip information.
Beatrice Animal Shelter manager Carlee Fiddes says, “If you have previously microchipped your pet and you don’t know if you registered it, call us and bring your pet by. We will scan and check for you.” Let us help you get your beloved pet back home safe and sound. Register your chip!
