Not all bugs are bad

With the help of predatory insects, we can avoid having to use pesticides on our plants to control pests. If we give it a little time, the predatory insects will come in and kill the damaging insects without having to use insecticides. In fact, spraying an insecticide can lead to a reverse response in some cases. If you spray an insecticide, you will kill the predatory insects as well as the harmful insects. And the pests will come back before the beneficials and the rebound can be more damaging to our plants. So if you find that your oak or sycamore or maple has aphids or lacebugs, just leave it alone and in a week or 2 the problem will be gone, thanks to predatory insects.