Not normal, but an amazing fair

A 4-H teen wrote in his thank you note, “This year's (Fair) was amazing. It was not normal, but it was a great year anyway.” That pretty much sums it up. It was the “un-fair” as we know it, but yet it was the Fair experience for 4-H and FFA exhibitors in 2020. It was a whole new look, it wasn’t the same, but that didn’t change the valuable experience each exhibitor received. Winners were evident from the exhibitors, to the donors, to the volunteers, to the management of the fair. Families found themselves able to pack up after the show and go home – but they wanted to linger, see their friends, experience a few “normal” minutes at the fair, and I think most left with hopes for the 2021 fair as they know it. Congratulations to exhibitors, families and participants. You exhibited sportsmanship, teamwork, and positive character. Parents are priceless in the 4-H program, giving time to your children and other children throughout the year and during fair week to help them learn life skills.