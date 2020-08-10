Not normal, but an amazing fair

A 4-H teen wrote in his thank you note, “This year's (Fair) was amazing. It was not normal, but it was a great year anyway.” That pretty much sums it up. It was the “un-fair” as we know it, but yet it was the Fair experience for 4-H and FFA exhibitors in 2020. It was a whole new look, it wasn’t the same, but that didn’t change the valuable experience each exhibitor received. Winners were evident from the exhibitors, to the donors, to the volunteers, to the management of the fair. Families found themselves able to pack up after the show and go home – but they wanted to linger, see their friends, experience a few “normal” minutes at the fair, and I think most left with hopes for the 2021 fair as they know it. Congratulations to exhibitors, families and participants. You exhibited sportsmanship, teamwork, and positive character. Parents are priceless in the 4-H program, giving time to your children and other children throughout the year and during fair week to help them learn life skills.
The Gage County Fair & Expo is a celebration of what 4-H and FFA youth have achieved, the showcase for youth to share what they’ve learned. Participation in a county fair has been shown to develop leadership skills, character, life skills, positive relationships, decision making, goal setting and working together. Youth exhibited nearly 800 livestock, horse, and small animals, plus hundreds of entries in showmanship. Many champions pass through those barns, but the best of all are the kids who work in it. Exhibits in the 4-H Building totaled nearly 1,200 entries. These exhibitors will remember purple ribbons and the thrill of the trophy, as well as the red ribbons and life lessons.
The support of award donors is vital to the recognition of the success of 4-H and FFA youth. Our thanks to over 150 businesses and organizations in the county who give so generously. Thanks for believing in the value of rewarding youth for their accomplishments.
Thanks to the Gage County Ag Society for your hard work, time, energy, dedication to youth as you addressed all the unknown details of this year’s event, and your love of kids. Our Ag Society paid for about $5,000 in judges fees and over $7,000 in 4-H and FFA exhibitors premium money. Together we created a memorable in-person youth event, joining thousands of others since the first Gage County Fair in 1871. “Nebraska Strong” and may I add, Nebraska Proud, is more than our theme - we celebrated agriculture, friends, life skills, exhibits, and so many memories we never even dreamed of. This is a year of memories; we are learning that tough times won’t last but tough people will.
Livestock premium auction
Grand Finale in the Grandstand closed out the fair Sunday afternoon with scholarships awarded and a new look to the Parade of Champions and the 2020 Market Livestock Premium Auction. Thanks to individuals, businesses and organizations showing your support of youth exhibitors. Nearly seventy-five 4-H and FFA members were a part of the auction with donations for market beef, sheep, swine and goat exhibitors totaling over $35,000. Thanks to the volunteers and The Auctioneers, Dennis Henrichs, Rick Jurgens, and Gale Hardin for making the auction a successful event.
Nebraska State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair, a revised edition, will feature 4-H and FFA livestock shows in Grand Island, Aug. 28 – Sept. 7. Entry deadline is Monday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Congratulations to 4-H youths with purple ribbon exhibits in the 4-H Building selected for the State Fair. We remind you that exhibits must be at the Extension Office by Thursday, August 20, 4:30 pm to transport to the fair. Exhibits will be featured in the Gage County 4-H Showcase in the Expo Building.
It’s time for school
Their lives are upside down, they miss their friends, they can’t give hugs, their perception of masks and this sickness is beyond understanding, as for adults. For our little heroes, the school year starts with the same unknowns that last spring offered and yet we move forward. Please support each other, respect, collaborate and lift each other up. We will make this a great year by working together. We can do better than go back to normal; may we rise up and do better. Let’s take these challenges and create a new normal. And the world came together as the people stayed apart.
Mark Your Calendar for the 2021 Gage County Fair – July 28 – Aug. 1
Simple Inspirations: Staying positive doesn’t mean you have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that better days are coming.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!