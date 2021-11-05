Nuisance household flies

Throughout the year we can be plagued by nuisance insect pests in the home. As much as I enjoy insects and all the benefits they bring to our lives, I loathe flies in my house. They can really be an irritation and sometimes are difficult to manage. Management of these flies, however, starts with correct identification.

Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are tiny yellow flies with red eyes found around the kitchen. They are often found indoors attracted to fruits, vegetables, beer, sodas, and fermenting things in our garbage. These fruit flies are a real pest flying around us and our food in our homes.

For management of fruit flies, it is best to eliminate their breeding locations and food sources. Throw out all fruits and vegetables past their prime for eating and make sure to rinse out all beer and soda cans and bottles before throwing them away. It might also be helpful to just keep your trash in the garage or other location outside of your home to avoid problems indoors. For those left in your home, you can make a fruit fly trap easily and cheaply. Take an empty container such as a jar or yogurt container and fill the container 1/4 of the way full with apple cider vinegar to attract the fruit flies. Put a few drops of dish soap in the vinegar to make the flies sink as they land on the vinegar. Then, cover the container with a plastic baggie with the corner toward the vinegar like a funnel and cut out the tip of that corner. This will bring the fruit flies to die in the vinegar which attracts them to the trap in the first place.

Fungus Gnats

Another aggravating insect pest indoors in the winter would be the fungus gnat. Fruit flies and fungus gnats are often confused, but instead of the brightly colored fruit fly, fungus gnats are tiny black flies. Fungus gnats often get into our homes in houseplants or potting soils used indoors. They are not damaging flies, but they can be a real nuisance indoors when they fly around our faces and noses.

To rid a home of fungus gnats, there are many options. Try repotting the plants and allowing the soil to dry out more between waterings. You can also place a yellow sticky card next to the plants that will attract the gnats to kill them in the sticky glue on the card. Finally, you can treat the soil with insecticides labeled for use on indoor houseplants. Fungus gnats can take a while to eliminate from the home.

Drain Flies

Drain flies are another problem we deal with in our homes. These are small, black, fuzzy flies with large, hairy wings. They are also called moth flies due to their appearance. These are often found in and around drains or in the bathroom. Drain flies breed in polluted, shallow water or in the garbage, or in bathroom sink drains and in sewers. They will often be found around clogged drains or toilets that are not used frequently.

Management of drain flies can be accomplished by cleaning the pipes and toilets. Toilet bowl cleaners can be used to ensure removal of drain flies and eggs from toilets. Clean drains with drain cleaning products, however they can give variable results. Pouring boiling water down the drain will loosen the slime that the flies are developing on and help reduce them.

Fruit flies, fungus gnats and drain flies do not bite or cause any health harm to us, but they are a real nuisance, so determine the fly first to use the best management practice.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0