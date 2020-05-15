You are the owner of this article.
Opening up the correct way
Opening up the correct way

Dorn mug

Myron Dorn 

 Zach Hammack

Memorial Day in 2020 will certainly look different than in past years. Nevertheless, the meaning and the spirit of this important holiday remains. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our veterans, in all branches of the military, for their service and dedication to our great nation. In this time of uncertainty and challenge, I believe it makes several things very clear.

We learn what we value the most. We are so grateful for our freedom, to live in a democratic republic. As Nebraskans, we are extremely fortunate to have a strong agricultural base and work ethic as our foundation. On the whole, we have a healthy environment and plenty of wide open spaces.

Top notch medical and research facilities make our state a key player in national issues. We have tight knit communities with our families and friends. These things make us resilient and resolute in the face of our current adversity.

As we reflect on perhaps what we might be missing right now, it reminds us of the courage and sacrifices made by the men and women in our armed forces. On Memorial Day, we remember those who paid the ultimate price, to protect the values we enjoy.

A Virtual Memorial Day observance is being coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. The virtual event will be set up in the State Capitol Rotunda with NET broadcasting it statewide. If conditions prevent attending a local event, please take advantage of this way to commemorate the holiday together as a state.

I believe there are encouraging signs and some positive news as we begin to find ways to open up the economy. We need to do it correctly, and follow the necessary guidelines. District 30 relies on both Public Health Solutions, based in Crete; and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. These two agencies have kept up an unbelievable schedule these past couple of months, and their work is not finished. We can all help by heeding their advice and caring for those around us.

We are still a few weeks away from reconvening the Legislature, but we have several working groups tackling the issues that lay ahead. Contact my office at any time via email, or leave a message on voice mail. mdorn@gmail.com 402-471-2620. Be safe and careful, and enjoy the freedoms we have in this great state!

