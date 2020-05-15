Opening up the correct way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Memorial Day in 2020 will certainly look different than in past years. Nevertheless, the meaning and the spirit of this important holiday remains. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our veterans, in all branches of the military, for their service and dedication to our great nation. In this time of uncertainty and challenge, I believe it makes several things very clear.

We learn what we value the most. We are so grateful for our freedom, to live in a democratic republic. As Nebraskans, we are extremely fortunate to have a strong agricultural base and work ethic as our foundation. On the whole, we have a healthy environment and plenty of wide open spaces.

Top notch medical and research facilities make our state a key player in national issues. We have tight knit communities with our families and friends. These things make us resilient and resolute in the face of our current adversity.

As we reflect on perhaps what we might be missing right now, it reminds us of the courage and sacrifices made by the men and women in our armed forces. On Memorial Day, we remember those who paid the ultimate price, to protect the values we enjoy.