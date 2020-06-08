Friends, my heart is grieved. There’s already so much going on in our country, and we have recently witnessed the on-camera murder of George Floyd by a police officer, giving us yet another example of the injustice and brutality experienced by our African-American neighbors. These are troubling times.
So what might a Christian response look like now? How do we follow Jesus’ call to be peacemakers while recognizing that without justice, it is not true peace? We prayerfully look to the guiding of Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit.
Sunday, May 31st was Pentecost—a very special time concluding the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection on Easter. We read about Pentecost in Acts chapter 2, where a festival is going on in Jerusalem and Jewish people from all over the world have returned to the city to celebrate.
The followers of Jesus, gathered together, first encounter the Holy Spirit on this day. And it’s not a comfortable experience—it’s scary! The Bible says that the Holy Spirit comes as a violent wind, a fire above, and then the followers of Jesus are filled with a power that enables them to share the Gospel hope in many different languages—the native languages that each of these visitors from around the empire grew up speaking. Our God loves and sees these people for who they are and meets them where they are. Many people will respond to the Good News of Jesus on that first Pentecost.
Sometimes we long for a future when race no longer matters and when we can be colorblind, no longer seeing people by the color of their skin, but by the image of God that God has imprinted on each of us. But Friends, our God is not colorblind. God is a great artist who has created a wide diversity of people. God continues to see and love people for all of who they are. God doesn’t want us to be colorblind. God wants us to see people for who they are, to love them for who they are, and to celebrate our differences.
What’s challenging for us as Jesus’ Church, is that too often we have allowed the sin of racism to infiltrate our pews, and we have been complicit in the violent systems and injustices that plague our nation.
Let us prayerfully seek how the Holy Spirit might shake our world, to open our eyes and hearts to what’s really going on around us. Let’s be slow to judge the pushback and protests, and let’s be quick to listen. Let’s let the Holy Spirit help us to understand these different voices, who have been experiencing this oppression, hurt, and injustice for so very long.
Racism is anti-Christ. It is impossible to follow the way of Jesus and to hate a sister or a brother made in the image of God for the color of their skin. May the breath of the Holy Spirit shake us again. May we not just experience the fullness of God’s love for us, but the fullness of God’s love for our neighbors.
Let us listen and respond as the Spirit gives us wisdom.
Pray with me: Holy Spirit, come with power. Jesus, guide our hearts in your ways. Open our eyes so that we can see as you see. Open our hearts so that we can love as you love. Guide us in Your justice, so that we might do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly in the footsteps of Jesus. Help us as we are afraid of the violent wind. Comfort us with your fire. Drive us forward in the way of Your Kingdom.
We pray this in Jesus’ name, Amen.
