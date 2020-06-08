Sometimes we long for a future when race no longer matters and when we can be colorblind, no longer seeing people by the color of their skin, but by the image of God that God has imprinted on each of us. But Friends, our God is not colorblind. God is a great artist who has created a wide diversity of people. God continues to see and love people for all of who they are. God doesn’t want us to be colorblind. God wants us to see people for who they are, to love them for who they are, and to celebrate our differences.

What’s challenging for us as Jesus’ Church, is that too often we have allowed the sin of racism to infiltrate our pews, and we have been complicit in the violent systems and injustices that plague our nation.

Let us prayerfully seek how the Holy Spirit might shake our world, to open our eyes and hearts to what’s really going on around us. Let’s be slow to judge the pushback and protests, and let’s be quick to listen. Let’s let the Holy Spirit help us to understand these different voices, who have been experiencing this oppression, hurt, and injustice for so very long.