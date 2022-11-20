With the Thanksgiving holiday being this week, I am finding the blessings in my life evident. It has everything to do with an attitude of gratitude that happens around this time every year. But I wonder if it will be so easy for me to identify those same gifts later in the year.

Sometimes I forget my thankfulness by the time the turkey leftovers are in the refrigerator.

It is easy for me to get caught up in the stress and the worries of the holiday season and forget the real reason of Christmas.

But this year, I want to be more mindful. I saw the following on social media and I intend to make it a habit.

“Pause for just a second. A moment. And be grateful. Even if life isn’t perfect. But thankful for the life you get to live. For the stories. For the adventure. And for those you are blessed to love. Pause.” (Rachel Mattie Mattin)

So today I’m pausing to be thankful for my family. I’m blessed to love and be loved by people that are around the holiday table. We celebrate births and grieve losses together. They are my people.

I’m also pausing to appreciate my friends. Just like my family, my friends are there for me in good and challenging. They pray from me and I remember them in my prayers.

As I pause to consider my work, I am grateful to be given opportunities to serve. I have purpose and meaningful work, but in fairness, I am not sure I should call what I do work. (Except for the grant writing – that’s work!)

I get to share in people’s lives and their stories. Sometimes I those write stories and sometimes I look for resources.

Although part of my job is to provide a program for people that have had a legal offense, I recognize that contact with law enforcement can be an opportunity for change. This is not true of every person that comes into the Diversion office, but more than once we have clients that return for peer support services.

I am paid to do exactly what I God calls me to do.

I’m also pausing to be thankful that God has asked me to be the steward of the farm and a herd of cows. While they are an ungrateful lot, they make my heart happy. (On a side note, I found a sign while shopping for cattle tank warmers last week. “I’m blessed and cow obsessed.”)

The farm is where I find peace and quiet. It is where my soul is rejuvenated and my cup is refilled. But it is also where I think my deepest thoughts and I find solace in just being in that place. Not everyone has a place like that and I’m thankful that I do.

I’m pausing to remember family and friends that are struggling during this season that is reserved for thankfulness. It’s hard to be thankful in everything when there’s physical pain and illness. I can’t imagine how hard it is to be in the depths of grief and suffering in a season when thankfulness is expected by everyone around you.

As I pause to think about all of the families in our community that are food insecure or unemployed, I wonder if I could be thankful in that place?

I am committed to being mindful each day of the good things in my life, as well as the challenges. Maybe by pausing each day, I’ll remember to be thankful.

“What if, today, we were grateful for everything?” (Charlie Brown)