Paw-parazzi event coming to Beatrice

Even with an extra day added on, February flew by in a flash. Now March is picking up speed, and in less than two weeks, it will be time for that very important evening for the Beatrice Humane Society and the animals it serves.

Friday, March 20, will be the 18th annual “Paws-itively Desserts…and More” event that is the largest fundraising effort for the organization. This year’s theme is “Paw-parazzi…Every Pet’s a Star”. (And they truly are!)

Attendees are invited to come as their favorite star or celebrity or as their favorite pet or as one of the paparazzi that everyone loves to hate. Or come as yourself and wear whatever is comfortable for a fun-filled evening.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Classic’s restaurant at the Beatrice Country Club. After checking in, guests will have time to view the items on the silent and live auctions. A buffet of heavy appetizers will be available followed by a tempting array of delightful and delectable desserts. No one will go away hungry.

Donation levels

Tickets to the big event are available at different levels for different amounts beginning with Chocolate Lab – $50 per person, Golden Retriever – $75 per person, Silver Tabby – $150 per person, and Star of the Show – $200 per person.