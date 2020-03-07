Paw-parazzi event coming to Beatrice

Even with an extra day added on, February flew by in a flash. Now March is picking up speed, and in less than two weeks, it will be time for that very important evening for the Beatrice Humane Society and the animals it serves.
Friday, March 20, will be the 18th annual “Paws-itively Desserts…and More” event that is the largest fundraising effort for the organization. This year’s theme is “Paw-parazzi…Every Pet’s a Star”. (And they truly are!)
Attendees are invited to come as their favorite star or celebrity or as their favorite pet or as one of the paparazzi that everyone loves to hate. Or come as yourself and wear whatever is comfortable for a fun-filled evening.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Classic’s restaurant at the Beatrice Country Club. After checking in, guests will have time to view the items on the silent and live auctions. A buffet of heavy appetizers will be available followed by a tempting array of delightful and delectable desserts. No one will go away hungry.
Donation levels
Tickets to the big event are available at different levels for different amounts beginning with Chocolate Lab – $50 per person, Golden Retriever – $75 per person, Silver Tabby – $150 per person, and Star of the Show – $200 per person.
You still have time to send your check made out to the Beatrice Humane Society to Bette Anne Thaut at 1208 No. 13th St., Beatrice NE 68310. By doing so, your registration packet will be ready to pick up at the door, and you will not have to wait in line. However, tickets will also be available at the door.
One of the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the Herb and Marian Weston Humanitarian Award. This honor goes to a business, organization, or individual who has gone above and beyond the usual to benefit “all creatures great and small.”
You have free articles remaining.
The designated winner is selected by the Beatrice Humane Society’s Board of Directors, and the name is kept secret until the big announcement is made before the live auction begins.
Auction action
And speaking of live auction…Denny Henrichs and crew from The Auctioneers will again lead the bidding on some amazing items including tickets to the upcoming “Cher” concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a Toro lawnmower and a snowblower, club seats to either the Penn State or Minnesota Husker football game, a DNA testing kit for your pooch, two Husker volleyball tickets with parking pass, a stay at a Colorado vacation home, beautiful artwork, hard-to-find Husker memorabilia, and much more.
Silent auction items include gift cards to restaurants in both Beatrice and Lincoln, certificates to area businesses and services, pet-related items, jewelry, and items you will fall in love with when you see them up close and personal.
Special thanks to the sponsors of this important fundraiser including the Coffin Family Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, Security First Bank, Ava “Jo” Kelly, Garnett Investment Strategies, Trudy Dueck, Edward Jones – Bob Moran office, Sandman Family Foundation, and State Bank of Odell. These generous folks play a major role in the success of this event.
Picture perfect
A new feature this year is a pet photo contest. For a 25-dollar entry fee for the first pet and 10 dollars for each additional one, your pet’s photo will be on display for the evening.
Attendees can then vote for the pet of their choice in several different categories with pre-purchased “vote” tickets. Pet photos can be submitted only with the purchase of an admission at one of the four donor levels.
If you would like to help the animals in a big way, please consider supporting the 2020 Paws-itively Desserts…and More event and join the Paw-parazzi party on March 20th. For more information, call me at 402-228-1965. The critters are counting on you!