Pears, a juicy fruit with a rich history

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me twelve drummers drumming…and a partridge in a pear tree.

Every time I research one of these “fun facts” columns, I come away thinking: Tara, you really are clueless, aren’t you. I set out to write an article about pears for National Pear Month but ended up learning to spell twelfth (what a funny word), the origins of the Twelve Days of Christmas (very interesting), and the significance of a partridge hanging out in a pear tree.

I guess a partridge is a ground-dwelling bird that runs fast but doesn’t fly much, so finding it in a tree would be weird. It will also fake injury to draw predators toward itself and away from its nest to protect its young. For these reasons, early Roman Catholics used “partridge in a pear tree” imagery to remind children of Jesus’ sacrifice when they were forbidden from practicing their religion publicly in England.

If you want to know more about the song or about the bird, you’ll have to do your own research. For the purposes of this column, let’s get back to the pear.

It’s one of the world’s oldest cultivated fruits, and according to the U.S. Pear Bureau, its versatility and long shelf life made it a valuable commodity along ancient trading routes.

While early pear trees were grown and grafted (a technique of combining plants to get desired traits) on the continent of Asia, 17th century Europeans got really into cultivating this much-loved fruit. This led to what we now know as the modern pear—varieties you’d recognize at the grocery store today.

How did the pear make its way to America? You guessed it—a boat ride across the Atlantic compliments of European colonists.

While the pear tree did well at first, crop blights wiped them out along the east coast. Luckily, a pioneer or two who struck out for the west loved a juicy pear and found the Pacific Northwest boasted perfect growing conditions. Turns out volcanic soil, lots of rain, warm days, and cool nights are like catnip to a pear tree.

Fast forward to today, and 95% of all pears sold in the U.S. are grown in northern California, Oregon, and Washington. To round out my fact-sharing mission, here are some U.S. pear crop statistics straight from the Pear Bureau itself:

● There are currently almost 900 pear growers in Washington and Oregon.

● The pear is Oregon’s #1 tree fruit crop and its Official State Fruit. Interesting tidbit: Nebraska doesn’t have an official state fruit.

● Washington’s fresh pear production is the largest in the U.S., while Oregon comes in second.

● In Washington, pears are the 3rd most valuable tree fruit crop behind apples and sweet cherries.

● The annual fresh pear (not including canned) harvest in Washington and Oregon averages over 442,000 tons—wow.

● Washington and Oregon export about 35% of their fresh pear crop to more than 50 countries around the world. ‘Tis the season for sharing!