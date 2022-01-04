Did you receive a gift you wanted this Christmas? How about one you didn’t? I suppose all of us have received gifts that we will never use or want. A sweater that we don’t care for. Food that has expired. Maybe a piece of clothing that clearly won’t fit. A gift that you bought for the person that just gave it back to you. A pet dog or cat that you didn’t ask for. The list could go on and on.

What some people consider a good gift, others may not. Personally, I enjoy getting gift cards. Other people may feel that there is not enough thought behind a gift card to a local restaurant or store. Sometimes it is just a matter of preference. Have you ever received a perfect gift? The Bible tells us that God has good and perfect gifts for us.

James 1:17 (ESV)

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”

We have just come out of the Christmas season. Christian’s celebrate Christmas because the Christmas story tells of the greatest gift that was ever given. The Son of God was given as a gift to the world to all who will believe in the name of Jesus.

This is a perfect gift given to save us from our sin and to give us life with God forever. I have received many gifts over the years that were intended to help me get in better shape and be healthier. Some I have used for many years. Others found their way into a closet and ended up being given away. The rest are still taking up space in my house. You probably have those too. The gift of Salvation is perfect in that it is the only way to live forever with God. It is a good gift now because He promises to help us as we live for Him in this life.

1 Timothy 4:8 (ESV)

“for while bodily training is of some value, godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.”

I know that many of us will exercise to stay healthy in 2022. It is good for us to be healthy. This verse tells us that working on our physical body is okay, but should not be our main goal in life. Working at godliness is even better. It will help you in 2022 and forever as you trust Jesus to lead your life.

