Pets and leftovers

Thanksgiving is a time for showing gratitude for all things big and small- including our furry friends at home. This Thanksgiving season many of us enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner which includes many pet-friendly leftovers, but did you know some of the same foods we enjoy during that dinner can be harmful to our own pets? As you review the foods on and off limits for your pets, remember to remind any guests at your home to check with you before feeding the animals.

The best way to keep your pet safe during holiday dinners is to feed your pet at the usual time and do not feed them any part of the Thanksgiving meal. While people may think turkey is safe, the seasonings which can also be in the drippings can actually cause pancreatitis, a serious medical condition that can cause pain and potentially lead to death in a pet! Turkey bones are especially off limits as they are prone to splintering and can damage the intestines, and possibly perforate, or poke a hole into, the intestines as well. Though most animals tolerate dairy, too much dairy can cause upset stomach and diarrhea.

Here’s a list of foods that are on and off limits for your pets. Again, avoid seasonings, gravies, and butter on foods to allow your animal to safely enjoy them.

Thanksgiving Foods Your Pet Can Eat

· Unseasoned but cooked turkey

· Plain white or sweet potatoes

· Green Beans, unseasoned

· Pumpkin

· Bread

· Corn

· Eggs

Thanksgiving Food Your Pet Can NOT Eat

· Gravy

· Butter

· Stuffing

· Ham

· Bones/Fats/Skin

· Desserts

· Onions/Garlic

· Grapes/Raisins

· Cranberry

· Raw Meat

· Alcohols

· Nuts

Make sure you have food away from the edge of the counters and tables to prevent mischievous animals from indulging. Trashcans should also be monitored. Larger animals will be tempted to pull out scraps for their enjoyment, including inedible items like aluminum foil. Please continuously monitor trashcans, and securely close them inside and out of the homes.

At the end of the day, make sure you spend extra time with your pet. Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner takes a lot of your precious time and attention away from them. They will be ready for a good belly rub when it’s all done! We also encourage you to spend some time appreciating the companionship your pet provides and don’t forget about the furry friends at the Beatrice Humane Society still looking for a forever home this holiday season!