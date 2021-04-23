Planning for vegetable gardens

The warm season vegetables that tend to do well in Nebraska include: tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, zucchini, garden beans, corn, watermelons, cantaloupe, okra, and sweet potatoes. Pumpkins and gourds can also be planted in the summer, but if we plant them in early May, they will be ready too far in advance of Halloween for decorations. A good time to plant pumpkins and gourds is in the beginning to the middle of June, to ensure that they are ready for fall decorations in September and October.

Help fight hunger among our neighbors this year by growing an extra row of produce in your home garden! While the campaign is called Grow-a-Row, you can also grow your own container garden or simply donate any extra items your home garden produces that would otherwise go to waste. Even a couple extra cucumbers here and there can make a big difference in the life of someone struggling with food insecurity. Donate your whole, washed produce by bringing it to the Gage County Extension office during normal business hours (M-F 8:00am-4:30pm). Your produce will be weighed and delivered to local entities within Gage County who serve those struggling with food insecurity. By donating your extra produce through Extension, you can be assured it is getting into the hands of people who need it while it’s still fresh. More to come on this fun way to share your garden with those who need it.