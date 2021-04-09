Plant selection

anxious to get outside and work in our gardens. It is a little early still to do too much, but it is a great time to assess your gardens and determine locations where you need a new plant and start deciding good plants for those areas.

Annuals vs Perennials

When looking for your plants, you need to decide if you want to purchase annual flowers or perennial flowers. Both types of plants have their benefits and I like to do a mix in my gardens.

Annual plants are those that only live for one year and then die. These plants go through their full lifecycle in one season. Annual plants typically flower longer during summer than perennial plants do but will need to be replanted every year. Some will regrow from seed if you avoid using preen in the area until the new plants have germinated, but they won’t always look the same.

Perennial plants are those that grow for three or more years from the crown of the plant. These are plants that have a shorter bloom period but they will continue to live for many years and don’t have to be replanted. As perennial plants grow larger, they can also be divided to be used throughout other locations in your garden or to share with your friends.

Growing Requirements