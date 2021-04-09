Plant selection

anxious to get outside and work in our gardens. It is a little early still to do too much, but it is a great time to assess your gardens and determine locations where you need a new plant and start deciding good plants for those areas.
Annuals vs Perennials
When looking for your plants, you need to decide if you want to purchase annual flowers or perennial flowers. Both types of plants have their benefits and I like to do a mix in my gardens.
Annual plants are those that only live for one year and then die. These plants go through their full lifecycle in one season. Annual plants typically flower longer during summer than perennial plants do but will need to be replanted every year. Some will regrow from seed if you avoid using preen in the area until the new plants have germinated, but they won’t always look the same.
Perennial plants are those that grow for three or more years from the crown of the plant. These are plants that have a shorter bloom period but they will continue to live for many years and don’t have to be replanted. As perennial plants grow larger, they can also be divided to be used throughout other locations in your garden or to share with your friends.
Growing Requirements
When choosing your plants make sure they are tolerant of our Hardiness zone. Hardiness zones are based on average extreme minimum temperatures at a given location during a particular time period. They are made for plants to ensure they will survive through our cold temperatures in the winter. Southeast Nebraska is in zone 5b. If plants are suitable only down to zone 6 they may survive here but this past winter is a good example of why that may not always work. If a plant was on the edge in our zone or not suitable for our zone they would have a lot of winter dieback or would have died entirely.
The location for your new plant makes a big difference. Pay attention to the area for a full day to see when that location is exposed to sunlight. Plants that should be planted in full sun need at least 6-8 hours of full sun. Part Sun plants need 4-6 hours of sunlight per day. Part Shade plants require 2-4 hours of sunlight daily, and Full Shade plants do still need some sunlight but less than 2 hours of sunlight per day will be adequate. Choose plants that meet the sunlight availability in your landscape.
Drought tolerant or water loving makes a difference for the plant and location in your landscape as well. If the plant is drought tolerant, it will do better in a location that is hotter and possibly on the south or west location in full sun. Some full sun plants prefer to have their roots in wet locations, they would grow better in locations where water is more frequent. Moisture levels also make an impact in shade loving plants. Some shade loving plants prefer wet shade and others prefer dry shade. Know what your plant choices prefer and what your landscape locations can give before purchasing plants.
Good Perennial Choices
Once you have figured out the environmental conditions of your plants you can purchase them and plant them, but waiting until closer to the end of April would be best.
Good choices for full sun, drought tolerant plants include asters, coneflowers, coreopsis, salvia, artemisia, lily, daylily, penstemon, primrose and spiraea. For shade locations, you can plant hostas, columbine, coral bells, bleeding heart, helleborus (Lenten rose), or Solomon’s seal. There are many other great choices, just go out shopping and see what you like. The plant labels will tell you what growing conditions they grow best in.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner