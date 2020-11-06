Planting for fall color

The fall is my favorite time of the year. I enjoy cooler weather, football season, and the amazing colors seen throughout our forested areas. Fall color can differ greatly from year to year depending on the weather, but there are plants we can add to our landscapes to give us reliable fall color, even in the years with less color variation or less intense fall colors.

How fall color develops in our trees

The color in our trees is due to four different pigments in the leaves: chlorophyll, carotene, tannin and anthocyanin. During the spring and summer, chlorophyll is the primary pigment in leaves. It is constantly being generated by the trees as it is easily broken down by bright sunlight. When this compound is being produced in the spring and summer, it is the most prevalent and that is why we see the green in the leaves. As the nights get cooler and the days get shorter, the tree produces a membrane between the branches and the leaves, causing them to no longer receive any chlorophyll that the tree might still be producing. This membrane also leads to the eventual shedding of the leaves in the fall. At this time, the other pigments show up in the leaves.