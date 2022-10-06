Planting spring bulbs and garlic

It’s now October, which means we can start thinking about planting bulbs and garlic for our enjoyment next year.

Spring bulbs

It is a great time to plant spring blooming bulbs. It seems odd to plant spring bulbs in the fall, but it is so they can build their roots through the fall and bloom next spring. There are a lot of great choices for spring blooming bulbs including crocus, tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, grape hyacinth, ornamental onion, squill and snowdrops. There are many different varieties of tulips and daffodils for many different colors and bloom time, so you can plant a variety for longer flowering interest.

Bulbs should be planted two to three times as deep as the bulb is tall. So, if the bulb is 2 inches tall, plant it 4-6 inches deep. Plant them so the pointy end of the bulb faces upward in the soil. Add a 2-3 inch layer of mulch on top of the bulbs and water them in. If we continue with the drought into the winter, you may want to water them 1-2 times per month to ensure survival. They should bloom next spring.

Garlic

Garlic should be planted in the garden in the fall. It is best planted 6 weeks before the ground freezes. You can clean up your garden from summer crops then plant garlic in the space. It needs to be planted in the fall or very early spring to go through a cold period which will initiate bulb formation. If planted too early, before mid-September, the plant can get too far in development and be injured by cold temperatures. If planted too late, in November, not enough root development will occur prior to soil freezing conditions. If you miss planting in the fall, you can plant garlic in March or April and still get the cold temperatures necessary for bulb development.

When planting garlic, divide the garlic bulb into cloves just before planting and plant with the point upward in the soil. Plant the cloves 2-4 inches deep and 4 inches apart in double rows 12 inches apart and 36 inches between rows. Keep garlic mulched through the winter months to prevent frost heaving, where the freeze and thaw of the ground pushes the plant out during the winter months. Leave the space for your normal spring and summer crops because garlic isn’t harvested until late June to mid-July, after 30-50 percent of the leaves have died back.

Plant Garlic in soils with high organic matter and with good irrigation, it is a drought sensitive plant. Also, don’t fertilize after the plants have begun to develop the bulbs because high nitrogen can reduce the ability of the bulbs to be stored well.

Garlic Varieties

There are hardneck garlic varieties and soft neck varieties. The hardneck varieties include Rocambole, Porcelain, or Purple stripe. These develop a woody stalk and produce a cluster of bulbils on top of the plant. They also have less cloves in the bulbs that are developed but they are larger cloves. Soft neck varieties include Silverskins or Artichoke. They have flexible leaves and produce more individual cloves for a higher yield. Don’t use grocery store garlic bulbs for planting, they have been stored at cold temperatures which can reduce the yield and quality of the garlic that is grown in your garden.

The information on garlic for this article came from the NebGuide ‘Garlic Production in the Home Garden’ by Laurie Hodges, Extension Specialist.