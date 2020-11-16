Positive youth development continues in Gage County

Are you feeling thankful right now?

This year has been undeniably challenging with all the changes brought on by COVID-19 restrictions and political discord. As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, you may find it hard to identify something you are grateful for.

You can be grateful for different things, ranging from material items to beautiful sunsets to how someone treats you. You can also find gratitude from the good that comes out of bad things.

Did you know that gratitude is important for youth development? Sadly, an "attitude of gratitude" is not an innate ability; you have to nurture it.

At my house, my preschooler knows he is supposed to say "please" and "thank you," but he doesn't understand why it is so important to appreciate the good things he has.

You see, gratitude is deeply rooted in the ability to empathize with others, to walk in someone else's shoes, and to see what they sacrificed for you. My son is just beginning to feel empathy for others, as he realized that it made his friend sad when he knocked over her toy.

By grade school, children can grasp complex emotions, including appreciation. They feel compassion and can empathize with others. This age is a great time to begin fostering a feeling of gratitude.