Positive youth development continues in Gage County

A meaningful career is like a long, winding road. As you walk, you take in the scenery, gain experiences, and leave your footprints behind.
Jane Esau left her mark on Gage County before retiring from the Gage County Extension Office in October. Her strong ties to the community boosted the 4-H program through strong 4-H Clubs and spectacular Gage County Fairs.
Your children may know Jane from the excitement they felt when she came into their classroom, carrying incubators full of eggs or ingredients to make Bread in a Bag. Jane served the Gage County community for 44 years by teaching youth life skills and preparing them for their next steps after high school.
As the 4-H Youth Development Educator for Gage County Extension, I am grateful for the passion Jane had for 4-H and the families with whom she worked. Her focus on relationships set a strong foundation for the 4-H team as we continue promoting positive youth development in Gage County.
You may have some ideas about what 4-H used to be - “cows and cooking.” But, as the needs and interests of youth have changed, so has 4-H.
The 4-H program offers a breadth of learning experiences ranging from the traditional Sheep and Sewing projects to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, to College and Career Readiness. One thing these all have in common is tht they are all rooted in positive youth development or PYD.
According to Youth.org, the recipe for PYD is simple and involves positive experiences, positive relationships, and positive environments.
Together, these elements are known to engage young people in learning and benefit both the youth and their community.
Generally, PYD aims to recognize young people’s strengths and build them up, rather than fixing problem behaviors. It is safe to say the PYD approach is more proactive than reactive.
Youth development takes place in families, peer groups, schools, neighborhoods, and communities.
Through the Gage County 4-H program, it takes place in 27 4-H Community Clubs, after-school programs, in classrooms, camps, and on the fairgrounds.
As you can imagine, this takes an army of volunteers, 4-H Club Leaders, and partnerships.
It takes passionate people with a desire to make a difference in young people’s lives and their community. Gage County 4-H has some of the best volunteers who lead 4-H Clubs, teach workshops, serve on the 4-H Council, and assist with the county fair.
Do you have a talent or passion you wish to share with someone else? If so, the Gage County 4-H program needs your help!
We are searching for volunteers to help us promote PYD in Gage County and across Nebraska.
Since Jane’s retirement, we have big shoes to fill, but I know with your help, we can continue the great legacy of Gage County 4-H.
For more information or to get involved, please contact Jacie Milius at (402) 223-1384, Jacie.milius@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at gage.unl.edu.
