Positive youth development continues in Gage County

A meaningful career is like a long, winding road. As you walk, you take in the scenery, gain experiences, and leave your footprints behind.

Jane Esau left her mark on Gage County before retiring from the Gage County Extension Office in October. Her strong ties to the community boosted the 4-H program through strong 4-H Clubs and spectacular Gage County Fairs.

Your children may know Jane from the excitement they felt when she came into their classroom, carrying incubators full of eggs or ingredients to make Bread in a Bag. Jane served the Gage County community for 44 years by teaching youth life skills and preparing them for their next steps after high school.

As the 4-H Youth Development Educator for Gage County Extension, I am grateful for the passion Jane had for 4-H and the families with whom she worked. Her focus on relationships set a strong foundation for the 4-H team as we continue promoting positive youth development in Gage County.

You may have some ideas about what 4-H used to be - “cows and cooking.” But, as the needs and interests of youth have changed, so has 4-H.