The postpartum body blues spare no one. Not even a dietitian.
I woke up excited. Yes, I was strung out from another night of no sleep, still wearing mostly my husband’s old t-shirts, and my hair was falling out in handfuls. But, this particular morning was going to be fun with a capital F-U-N.
You see, my mom and I were in cahoots with my younger sister’s friend who flew in from out-of-state. The plan was to take her wedding dress shopping and out to brunch, all of which was going to be a sweet surprise for my unsuspecting sister.
Had this been pre-kids, I would’ve gotten up that day, sipped some coffee, and focused on me with a capital M-E. But, this was not pre-kids. So, instead—I nursed my newborn, managed minor meltdowns from my daughter, tied my thinning hair back, and grabbed the one dress out of my closet that fit (I said fit, not flattered).
It was my first time out on the town since giving birth, and it was a chance to shower my sister with the love and support she deserved as a soon-to-be-bride. The surprise was a success, she said yes to a dress, and the mimosas at brunch hit the spot. Sure—there was a time or two where I caught my reflection in a mirror or window and didn’t like what I saw, but the thought was fleeting.
Then came the photos.
There were only a handful, but that was enough. My logical brain would say, “Of course you don’t look like ‘you’ right now. You just had a baby.” But logic is not what prevailed.
I went into a postpartum body blues tailspin that derailed me emotionally for the better part of a weekend. Even in my sleep my fragile feelings weren’t spared. I tossed and turned, fretting over the photos.
The next morning, I texted my sister to apologize for ruining her photos of that sweet memory. She, of course, was taken aback and gently reminded me that my appearance would never require an apology—nor should anyone else’s.
You’d think a dietitian would know better—and I do know better—but those postpartum body blues truly spare no one.
While I don’t have all the answers when it comes to self-love and body acceptance, I do know it’s the key to long-term health and wellness. Rather than self-hatred, restrictive dieting, and exercise as punishment for what I eat, I’ve found peace of mind and body (most days) by.
Focusing on health wins that have nothing to do with weight. Like, holding my 3-year-old daughter as we dance around the living room for “one more song, Mommy” because I feel stronger than the day before. That’s an accomplishment worth celebrating.
Rallying my own group of supporters and fellow moms. I have yet to find something that soothes my new-mom nerves as much as a funny, meme-filled text conversation with a friend who loves me.
And finally, rejecting food rules in favor of a “gentle nutrition” approach. Nutrition is a science, so recommendations have their place. You can’t make the right choices for your unique health goals if you don’t have the facts, but food rules are not allowed in my world. Instead, I choose to eat foods that honor my health, taste good, and make me feel good.
Sometimes feeling good means ordering a side salad, and sometimes it means ordering the French fries.
If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu. While I am a dietitian, I’m not a disordered eating or body acceptance expert. Luckily, Nebraska dietitians are a well-connected bunch. Thank you to Emily Estes, MS, RD, LMNT of Sage Nutrition and Whitney Larsen, MS, RD, LMNT, CPT of EDCare Omaha for reviewing this post. If you’re looking for more information or support in developing a positive relationship with food, weight, or body image, please start with Nebraska Eating Disorders Network.