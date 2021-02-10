The postpartum body blues spare no one. Not even a dietitian.

I woke up excited. Yes, I was strung out from another night of no sleep, still wearing mostly my husband’s old t-shirts, and my hair was falling out in handfuls. But, this particular morning was going to be fun with a capital F-U-N.

You see, my mom and I were in cahoots with my younger sister’s friend who flew in from out-of-state. The plan was to take her wedding dress shopping and out to brunch, all of which was going to be a sweet surprise for my unsuspecting sister.

Had this been pre-kids, I would’ve gotten up that day, sipped some coffee, and focused on me with a capital M-E. But, this was not pre-kids. So, instead—I nursed my newborn, managed minor meltdowns from my daughter, tied my thinning hair back, and grabbed the one dress out of my closet that fit (I said fit, not flattered).

It was my first time out on the town since giving birth, and it was a chance to shower my sister with the love and support she deserved as a soon-to-be-bride. The surprise was a success, she said yes to a dress, and the mimosas at brunch hit the spot. Sure—there was a time or two where I caught my reflection in a mirror or window and didn’t like what I saw, but the thought was fleeting.

Then came the photos.