Potato leafhoppers in alfalfa

Potato leafhopper treatment decisions are based on utilizing a sweep net and is the only reliable way to scout for this pest. If you do not own a sweep net, you can borrow/check out one from the Gage County Extension office in Beatrice. Depending on the alfalfa height/stage, value of hay, and insecticide/application cost, less than 1 to as much as 5 potato leafhoppers per sweep could warrant an insecticide application. View three dynamic treatment threshold tables from a CropWatch article written by Bob Wright, Extension Entomologist, on my local website at croptechcafe.org or pick up a hard copy at our Extension offices in Beatrice, Fairbury, and Wilber.

Management options include either no change to your planned cutting, early cutting alfalfa, spraying an insecticide, and combinations of those. Cutting alfalfa fields disrupts the life cycle and sets back the local population. Cutting an alfalfa field removes the eggs in hay and the nymphs die from desiccation or starvation. However, adults can survive by flying to nearby areas with host plants. Adults then move back into fields as the alfalfa regrows to feed and lay eggs, thus repopulating the field. That is why regular scouting for potato leafhoppers is important all summer on a weekly basis. If applied correctly, potato leafhoppers can easily be controlled with insecticides. There are numerous insecticide options, and we have a very comprehensive list in our 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska available for sale at our Extension offices in Beatrice, Fairbury, and Wilber.