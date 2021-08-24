Pregnancy checking of spring calving cows

Transrectal Palpation

Palpation is traditionally the most common method for determining pregnancy status in beef cattle. This option can be conducted by a trained veterinarian who can accurately detect pregnancy at day 45 of gestation. This is done by using touch to observe the uterus, ovaries and uterine arteries through the rectal wall. Importantly, detecting gestation status between 90-120 days of gestation provides a more accurate fetal age. The accuracy, speed, and cost of palpation ($3-$10/head), makes it a viable option for pregnancy diagnosis. The largest drawback of transrectal palpating is improper handling of the uterus which can lead to embryonic loss.

Transrectal Ultrasound

Ultrasound technologies can detect pregnancy around day 21 of gestation but requires more expensive equipment. The cost of an ultrasound is approximately double that of palpating ($7-$15/head), but the improved accuracy is highly valued by producers who utilize it. Furthermore, an ultrasound will present more information than palpation, such as viability of the fetus, if a cow is carrying twins, and identification of sex. Predominately all ultrasound technologies go into the cow’s rectum with a probe, but this form of handling the uterus is less disruptive.

Blood Test