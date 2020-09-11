Preparing for a change in season

Cold frames

A cold frame is described by Missouri Extension as “a protected plant bed with no artificial heat added”. This is a good way to keep plants protected a little longer into the fall. Build a box frame out of lumber with a glass or plexiglass cover. This box is then placed over plants to increase the temperature and avoid damaging frosts. A Cold frame is a good way to recycle old windows or doors. The frame can even be made as simply as using hay bales for the sides and a window in the center. A cold frame can also be used in the spring to harden off any plants that you grow from seed indoors or to get an early start on cool season crops.

Garden Cleanup

When you have finished harvesting from your garden or when it quits producing, you need to clean up the garden space for winter. If any of your plants had disease or insect issues this summer, it is best to remove those plants and destroy them, don’t compost them. This will reduce the chance of seeing the problem again next year.

Also, removing the plants from the garden at the end of the season will remove the overwintering site for insects found in the garden. Cleaning tomato cages and fences upon removal will also help remove the disease spores from the garden for next year.

After removing the plants, you may want to till your garden. If you plan to add fresh manure to your garden, that should be done in the fall when you till your garden. After tilling this fall, be sure to add a layer of mulch to the garden to keep the soil from blowing off site during the winter. Grass clippings without any type of herbicides on them would be a good mulch for the winter because you can till that right into the soil next spring before planting again.

