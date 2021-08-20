Preparing for Big Give Gage

Most of the stories in this column have to do with cats and dogs and an occasional rabbit or hamster who have spent time at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Today I am going to branch out a bit and share a love story about a goose and gander.

The incident was reported as a CBS special feature from journalist Steve Hartman last week and was a welcome “feel good” tale during a week of mostly bad news.

It all happened at a Massachusetts wildlife center where “Arnold”, a Canada goose was being treated for a badly damaged foot. As he was being prepped for surgery, the medical team heard a faint tapping at the door of the facility. Arnold had a visitor.

Zak Mertz, the director of the center, made an exception to the “no visitors” rule. After surgery, Arnold was moved to the floor for recovery where his mate, named Amelia, comforted and preened him. Good medicine for a good gander!

Now, you ask, how did Arnold’s spouse find him? It is believed that she saw the wildlife team capture him the day before and then heard his honking in his cage overnight. And since geese mate for life, there was no way that Amelia was going to abandon him.