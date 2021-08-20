Preparing for Big Give Gage

Beatrice, like many small towns in Nebraska, depends on the work of any number of non-profit organizations to improve and enhance the quality of life in our community.
These organizations depend on the generosity and support of kind-hearted donors who believe in the mission of these non-profits. Coming once again to our community is an opportunity to coordinate fundraising efforts for these groups and to have a real impact on their work.
Friday, Sept. 10, Big Give Gage will run from 12 a.m. on the 10th until 11:59 p.m. on the 10th. During the 24-hour period, Gage County supporters are invited to give back to their favorite local charities and stretch their giving even further.
Big Give Gage
According to the Big Give Gage website, “the goal of this community-wide giving event is to match Gage County area supporters’ passions and generosity with local non-profit organizations already doing great work.” Matching funds for the special fundraiser are made possible by the Gage County Foundation and additional local sponsors.
Donations can be made online on the day of the event, and there will also be in-person collection sites in Beatrice. All donations collected will be used locally by the non-profits. A list of all the participating organizations is available on the Big Give Gage website page.
Now for the good news. The Beatrice Humane Society is one of the 60 area non-profits benefitting from the special day. There are many great organizations to give to, but we encourage you to consider donating to the Humane Society.
Can You Help?
This past year has been a busy one, especially with the challenges of Covid 19 impacting the daily operations of the Beatrice Animal Shelter. The staff and skeleton crew of volunteers have helped many wonderful animals to find their forever homes. As a no-kill shelter with a high “save rate”, our local shelter is always needing more resources and manpower. But saving lives is always worth the effort.
Carlee Fiddes, manager of the Beatrice Animal Shelter, states that “we are committed to creating new programs and opportunities to improve the lives of the animals in our communities and the people who love them. We are an organization dedicated to protecting and improving the quality of life in animals.”
You will undoubtedly be hearing and seeing more about Big Give Gage day September 10th. Please consider making a donation to the Beatrice Humane Society when you are selecting the non-profits you want to help. Thanks to all the kind and generous supporters who make it possible to help so many deserving animals.
The Power of Love
Most of the stories in this column have to do with cats and dogs and an occasional rabbit or hamster who have spent time at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Today I am going to branch out a bit and share a love story about a goose and gander.
The incident was reported as a CBS special feature from journalist Steve Hartman last week and was a welcome “feel good” tale during a week of mostly bad news.
It all happened at a Massachusetts wildlife center where “Arnold”, a Canada goose was being treated for a badly damaged foot. As he was being prepped for surgery, the medical team heard a faint tapping at the door of the facility. Arnold had a visitor.
Zak Mertz, the director of the center, made an exception to the “no visitors” rule. After surgery, Arnold was moved to the floor for recovery where his mate, named Amelia, comforted and preened him. Good medicine for a good gander!
Now, you ask, how did Arnold’s spouse find him? It is believed that she saw the wildlife team capture him the day before and then heard his honking in his cage overnight. And since geese mate for life, there was no way that Amelia was going to abandon him.
Arnold spent four weeks convalescing at the wildlife center. During the days, the staff put him in a pen on the lawn for an hour or so for fresh air and invited Amelia to join him. She never failed to come running to his side for their daily visit.
Recently Arnold was ready to be released from recovery mode. Staff members watched as Arnold and Amelia – the “A Team” – fluttered out to the nearby river and soared off.
When Director Zac was asked about the pair, he said, “It gave us all a new respect for how social these animals are and their depth of emotions. I don’t know if it’s love, but they really make each other calm and happy. And I think we could all learn from that.”