Preparing for spring gardening

Wait to plant warm season crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, corn and beans until after our average frost free date, which is the end of April for southeast Nebraska. I always go with Mother’s Day weekend for a good time to plant warm season crops because we often do still see snow in the first week of May which can harm tender transplants.

Vegetable gardens should be mulched in some way to manage weeds. Grass clippings make a good mulch as long as the lawn hasn’t been treated with any herbicides. If grass isn’t available or isn’t an option for you, you can use straw, newspaper, or wood chip mulch on the garden as well. Preemergence herbicides such as Preen can be used as long as it is labeled for use in the garden. Don’t apply preen around your seeded plants until they have emerged. Plants like beans and peas will need a trellis to grow properly and tomato plants and other tall, bushy plants should be grown in a cage to keep them from falling over. Vining crops, such as cucumbers, can be grown on a trellis if desired. This will keep the plants up with good airflow to help reduce disease and it will make harvest much easier. Be sure to water your garden if rainfall isn’t present. Gardens need about 1 inch of water per week for best growth. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation are the best options to reduce diseases.