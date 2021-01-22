Presidential pets

No matter whom you voted for or what your political affiliation is, there is one great common denominator that brings us humans together. And what would that be? Our pets.

I believe that if we put Queen Elizabeth, Kid Rock, and Mitch McConnell in a room together, they would have one thing in common…their furry friends. There is no better ice-breaker with a stranger or someone with whom we have nothing in common than to strike up a conversation about pets. It always works.

And now that the country is divided more than ever, perhaps companion animals will be at least one thing our citizenry will have in common. President Trump was the first president in more than a century to not have a dog. The White House has been pet-free, but soon that will all change.

First pups

The NPR website recently reported that President and First Lady Biden will be moving into the presidential home with two German Shepherds, the aging “Champ” and the young “Major”. Major’s story is of particular interest to those of us who love shelter animals.