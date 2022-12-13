Preventing stress in children during the holidays

The Holidays are a great time to spend with family seeing light shows, picking out a Christmas tree, getting hot chocolate, visiting Santa and doing your holiday shopping. All these activities are fun, but they can also be stressful for you and your children. Here are some tips on how to reduce stress during this time to help you enjoy more the holiday family traditions.

Set the example

Children can perceive adult’s emotions easily, so it is important you are able to remain as calm as possible when a stressful situation arises. A way to prevent stressful situations is setting realistic expectations. There might be a lot of events or family gatherings so be sure to say “no” to those you won’t be able to commit to. Another way is to practice breathing exercises, take at least three breathes to reset your body and stay calm. Children can also practices breathing, you can try it together.

Be prepared for changes in the routine

The holiday season can cause changes in the normal routine. There are days in which children are not in school or daycare, there is more family events or travel happening and this can cause children to feel anxious. A good way to manage this is to talk with your child about your day, what it will look like, if possible, have images of what you will be doing that day. Try to keep a calm bedtime routine, read a book or listen to relaxing music while stretching. If you will be traveling, make sure to bring familiar objects such as toys, stuffed animals and books.

Plan outdoor time

Exercise is great for children to reduce stress and move! Walk or around the neighborhood, go to a local park and have fun in the snow. Some children will be at home more than usual and will not have their regular access to outdoor time as they do at daycare or school.

Be flexible

There may be a divorce, new siblings or a death in the family that change the dynamics of your holiday this year. These situations can make children feel stressed because they don’t know what to expect or how to feel about the new changes. Be sure to sit down with your children and talk about old traditions and new traditions. Brainstorm new ways to make memories that will make your holiday fun and full of love and joy.

These are a few ideas of how to reduce stress for you and your family during this busy season. Some of the ideas were taken from The Child Mind Institute. If you would like more resources from them visit childmind.org. If you have any questions or would like more ideas, or printables you can use, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.