Protect your pets from fireworks

A classic song refers to these days as “the good old Summertime”, but this summer of the pandemic is different from others we have experienced.

And even though we are living in unprecedented times full of uncertainty and anxiety, we can still keep our companion pets on the schedules they are accustomed to. Outdoor walks with our dogs and playtime with our cats can help to sustain some sense of normalcy for both us and our pets.

But now, this week before summer’s favorite Fourth of July holiday, our lives and sensibilities will be disrupted with, of all things, fireworks. Some dogs and some cats are terrified of the booms and kabooms and flashes of light that accompany the barrage of exploding canisters. If your pets get overly traumatized by all this, there are a few things to keep in mind that might help.

ThunderShirt Therapy

The ThunderWorks Company manufactures a wonderful item known as a “ThunderShirt”. According to the company, the ThunderShirt is proven to be over 80 percent effective in reducing anxiety for fireworks, thunderstorms, separation anxiety, travel, vet visits, problem barking, and more.