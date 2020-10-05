Digging through my desk and files brought up my June 2002 news column presenting the lessons ribbon colors teach for life. Purple, of course, is the color of choice, the best, excellence, a winner, pride and happiness. And red or white ribbons, thumbs down, near disaster, embarrassment, the thought comes to mind to bury those nasty ribbons. These colors teach us to be good winners, good losers and good people, lessons for life.

What astounding purple ribbon success stories I am fortunate to be a part of… from Clover Kids and PeeWee showmen (no matter their age) who could not wait to show their first calf, horse, or pig, to hatching chicks or making bread in a bag in the schools, to the awards and scholarships won by fabulous kids through the years. And the pinnacle of 4-H – National 4-H Congress – a record to top all statewide, I think, is the 91 youth in Gage County who were awarded the trip during my tenure. I knew we were building a tradition of excellence, and I learned very soon how successful our 4-H members were and still are today! So proud of all of you!

I have partnered with, learned from and networked with the legends, the greats: Paul, Larry and Kay – champions all! We would have put our team up against any state Extension team as we lived with and worked with our youth, adults, and community to make a difference, to make the best better.