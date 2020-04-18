Quarantining with pets

“Foster Frenzy," held earlier this month, was an attempt to empty the Beatrice Animal Shelter of its animal guests and place them in foster homes for an indefinite length of time.
The uncertain situation with the current pandemic prompted the need to recruit foster homes so that animals would be safe and secure in the event that staff became ill and the shelter would be caught short-handed.
Potential foster households looked at the available cats and dogs on- line, filled out the required paperwork online, and drove up to the shelter’s door where staff delivered the animal to the vehicle to meet their new friends and head for home. Social distancing was a priority.
The day was a great success, and just a few animals were left at the shelter…and some of them went to foster homes later in the week. Food and supplies and any necessary medicines were provided by the shelter including kitty litter, litter box, leashes, and a travel carrier. If medical treatment is required, the shelter pays for that too.
Thanks to all who answered the call to help with this ambitious endeavor. If you would like more information about how to foster a shelter guest, call the shelter at 402-228-9100 during regular business hours. There are currently seven cats and two dogs who would love to meet you.
“Taz-the-Terrific”
Although things are quite different right now at the Beatrice Animal Shelter with most of the animals in foster care, the facility is open on a limited basis. Thankfully for one little guy, the shelter is still ready to serve our animal friends in need.
This past week, little Taz, a cream and white long-haired male cat was brought into the shelter. He had been attacked and mauled by another animal and was very thin and malnourished with abscesses on his body.
Taz’s wounds were cleaned and treated by a veterinarian, and he is working on building up his strength and body weight. And, of course, he is getting lots of love and attention from shelter staff. Following his recovery, Taz will be available to foster with the ultimate goal of adoption.
Kittens are coming…
It’s Spring, and with the warmer weather and longer days comes the annual kitten season. It’s that time of year when litters of kittens and, hopefully, their mamas are brought in from window wells, under backyard decks, and even flower beds.
When the tiny kittens are brought in to the shelter without their mom, it presents special problems with care and feeding. Shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, suggests that well-intentioned individuals should make an extra effort to check out the situation carefully.
Mama cats will often move their babies from one spot to another. Don’t assume that the little ones have been abandoned. Mom may be moving kittens or out scavenging for food. Watch the wee ones to make sure they are safe and dry.
Then keep an eye out for mom. If the kittens are screaming and hollering, it may mean she is not coming back. If they are huddled together and seem content, she may be out running errands. It’s always best to keep mom with her babies and bring in the whole family together. It certainly simplifies the feeding process for staff and volunteers at the shelter.
Paws in place
Have you and your pets been quarantining at home? If so, your critters – especially canine companions – are loving it. Try to take advantage of this free time to go on walks and enjoy the great outdoors. Don’t forget social distancing from other humans even on the walking trails.
Since you and your pets will be spending more time together indoors, don’t be tempted to “over-treat” them. Be aware of how many snacks and/or treats they are getting and don’t be swayed by those big soulful eyes.
And remember…experts are telling us that our pets cannot catch or pass on the coronavirus to us. (Good news for all!) During these uncertain times when we are all sheltering together, enjoy your pets, give them lots of love, and be the person your pets think you are.
As we are learning, we’re all in this together…and our pets too.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!