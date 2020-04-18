Quarantining with pets

Mama cats will often move their babies from one spot to another. Don’t assume that the little ones have been abandoned. Mom may be moving kittens or out scavenging for food. Watch the wee ones to make sure they are safe and dry.

Then keep an eye out for mom. If the kittens are screaming and hollering, it may mean she is not coming back. If they are huddled together and seem content, she may be out running errands. It’s always best to keep mom with her babies and bring in the whole family together. It certainly simplifies the feeding process for staff and volunteers at the shelter.

Paws in place

Have you and your pets been quarantining at home? If so, your critters – especially canine companions – are loving it. Try to take advantage of this free time to go on walks and enjoy the great outdoors. Don’t forget social distancing from other humans even on the walking trails.

Since you and your pets will be spending more time together indoors, don’t be tempted to “over-treat” them. Be aware of how many snacks and/or treats they are getting and don’t be swayed by those big soulful eyes.