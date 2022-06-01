Raise your glass to dairy

“Moo”-ve over May. It’s June, which means it’s time for National Dairy Month.

Need some reasons to celebrate this year?

With the extra focus on supporting small businesses in this time of economic uncertainty, one fun fact about dairy is that, nationally, nearly 97 percent of farms are family-owned.

The Cornhusker State is no different, with the Department of Agriculture reporting virtually all of Nebraska’s dairy farms are family owned and operated.

If you’re looking to support Nebraska dairy farmers, a quick Google search will point you in the right direction when it comes to brands and where to find them.

While supporting your neighbors is a great perk, dairy foods also provide important health benefits that are not easily duplicated in other foods.

Three servings of dairy foods—like milk, cheese and yogurt—are recommended for those aged nine and up, and for good reason.

Milk provides nine essential nutrients, yogurt provides seven and cheese provides six. These essential nutrients include protein, phosphorus, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D and certain B vitamins. Not to mention the health benefits of eating fermented foods, like cultured yogurts and cheeses. More on that in another article, another day.

Additionally, three servings of dairy each day contribute three of the four under-consumed nutrients of public concern—calcium, vitamin D and potassium. And that fourth nutrient of concern happens to be fiber, which is found in foods that pair well with dairy—hello, delicious breakfast cereal.

If cereal isn’t your thing, check out this Breakfast Smoothie recipe instead. Hint: The fruit and nuts supply the fiber, meaning you’re still getting a well-rounded meal without the need for a bowl and spoon.

Breakfast Smoothie

2 Servings

Ingredients

1 c. Low-fat plain yogurt

1 c. 1% or fat-free milk

1 ¾ c. Whole fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled

¾ c. Frozen peach slices

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. Chopped nuts of your choice

Directions

1. Place the first five ingredients in a blender. Puree mixture for 15-20 seconds.

2. Pour into two tall glasses and top each with 1 tablespoon chopped nuts

Note: If you prefer a thicker smoothie, replace the peaches with 1 small sliced banana.

Nutrition Facts per Serving: Calories 210, Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 1g, Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 135mg, Calcium 30% DV, Protein 12g, Carbohydrates 29g

Recipe adapted from Jennifer Meyer, RD, LMNT, Director of Nutrition Education, American Dairy Association and Dairy Council of Nebraska.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0