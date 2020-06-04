Raise your glass to dairy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Moo”-ve over May. It’s June, which means it’s time for National Dairy Month.

Need some reasons to celebrate this year?

With the extra focus on supporting small businesses in this time of economic uncertainty, one fun fact about dairy is that, nationally, nearly 97 percent of farms are family-owned.

The Cornhusker State is no different, with the Department of Agriculture reporting virtually all of Nebraska’s dairy farms are family owned and operated.

If you’re looking to support Nebraska dairy farmers, a quick Google search will point you in the right direction when it comes to brands and where to find them.

While supporting your neighbors is a great perk, dairy foods also provide important health benefits that are not easily duplicated in other foods.

Three servings of dairy foods—like milk, cheese and yogurt—are recommended for those aged nine and up, and for good reason.

Milk provides nine essential nutrients, yogurt provides seven and cheese provides six. These essential nutrients include protein, phosphorus, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D and certain B vitamins.