Random peanut facts you never knew you needed

As I sit down to write this, I’m reminded of my 16-month-old by the sticky residue he left behind on my laptop keys the previous night.

His name is Henry, and I’m pretty sure he was born with a controller or keyboard of some sort in his hands. He’s obsessed with the buttons and beeps that come with technology.

And it just so happens that the sticky residue on his grubby little fingers provided the perfect introduction to my article this week. Thanks, Henry.

It’s National Peanut Butter Lovers Month, and you guessed it—my laptop is covered in remnants of this much-loved spread.

While peanut butter is a great source of plant protein and healthy fats, I don’t feel like digging into detailed nutrition facts today. Let’s just agree nut butters are good for your health (as long as you don’t have a nut allergy) and move on to something more fun—random facts you never knew you needed.

According to the National Peanut Board:

-It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. Who knew? My completely uneducated guess would’ve been in the range of 100 peanuts per jar, so don’t feel silly if this fun fact came as a shocker.

-By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the United States has to be at least 90% peanuts. Allow me to get on my soapbox for a second and say that this is a great example of government regulation being hugely beneficial to consumers. That jar of peanut butter in your pantry has to meet stricter quality standards than any nutrition supplement on store shelves.

-It takes fewer than five gallons of water to produce a handful of peanuts. That may sound like a lot, but to produce the same amount of almonds takes about 80 (8-0!) gallons of water. I won’t get back on my soapbox, but when you know even a little bit about the natural resources that go into producing your food, you think twice about tossing things in the trash.

-According to a 2016 survey done by the Peter Pan company, the average American will eat almost 3,000 PB&Js in their lifetime. That’s wild. It’s even more wild when you consider the average European eats less than one tablespoon of the stuff per year.

-Do you prefer creamy or crunchy peanut butter? Well, if you said creamy, you’re in the majority. About 56% of respondents to a 2014 Huffington Post survey said they prefer creamy over crunchy. Fun fact about me: I prefer the crunchy variety and buy blends labeled “natural” for my family. The blends labeled “natural” contain healthier fats and sometimes less added sugar.

-Two peanut farmers have been elected president of the United States. I knew Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer, but I didn’t know Thomas Jefferson farmed peanuts, too.

-If you think peanuts grow on a tree or a vine, you’re in for quite a surprise. Peanuts actually grow underground. They’re attached to the roots of a short, green plant. Because of this they’re sometimes called “ground nuts” or “ground peas” in different regions.

-And a list of random peanut facts wouldn’t be complete without knowing that the furthest a peanut has ever been thrown is 124.4 feet. When I Googled it, themeasureofthings.com told me that’s the length of about 17 Shaquille O'Neals lined up head to toe.

Haha—now that was fun.

